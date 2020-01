THE 2020 Perodua Bezza was officially launched this morning, with the carmaker expecting to deliver some 5,600 units this month.

Unveiled at Sentul Depot, Sentul West by Perodua chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, the facelifted Bezza “adds contemporary looks and advanced safety technology to a compact, great-value package that continues to offer fuel efficiency, dependability, space, practicality, ease to drive and low ownership costs”.

Priced from RM34,580 to RM49,980, on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia, the new Bezza comes in 1.0G MT, 1.0G AT, 1.3X AT and 1.3AV AT variants.

“The 2020 Perodua Bezza is the result of our many engagements with our valued customers. The improvements we have made are centred around the ideas of smart design, smart drive and smart safety,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

The 2020 Bezza appears bolder than its predecessor, with sharp LED headlamps that are standard across the board framing an angular and imposing front bumper.

Two-tone side skirts, also standard across the range, join a restyled rear bumper and striking 15-inch 10-spoke alloys (on 1.3 litre variants) for a cohesive and confident look all round.

Two body colours new to the Bezza – Garnet Red (exclusive to 1.3 litre variants) and Granite Grey – join the four existing hues on offer, namely Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ocean Blue and Sugar Brown.

White-illuminated gauges uplift the interior, while keyless entry and start and also front corner sensors, are offered on 1.3 litre variants.

All variants get power-adjustable side mirrors and reverse sensors; the AV adds a reverse camera and its side mirrors can retract with the push of a button.

Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 (ASA 2.0*) suite of driver assistance safety systems makes its debut in the Bezza range on the AV variant, making it the most affordable saloon in Malaysia with such a feature.

ASA 2.0 comprises Pedestrian Detection (up to 50km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control, all of which work together to mitigate collisions.

Meanwhile, the X variant now gains the Vehicle Stability Control and traction control already previously offered on the AV variant.

“With an upper-body developed completely by Perodua, the original Bezza was our first saloon and Malaysia’s first Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) saloon when it launched in 2016. To date, some 184,000 units have found Malaysian homes.

“We are confident the bolder and smarter 2020 Perodua Bezza will continue to carry the torch – our aim is to sell 4,000 units monthly on average,” Zainal said.

“To learn more about the 2020 Perodua Bezza and take it for a spin, do speak to our friendly authorised sales advisors at any of our sales outlets nationwide. “Please also visit our revamped website at www.perodua.com.my to stay up-to-date on the latest Perodua has to offer.” The 2020 Bezza comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty (whichever comes first).

Variants, colours, prices - 1.0G MT (Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ocean Blue, Sugar Brown, Granite Grey): RM34,580. - 1.0G AT (Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ocean Blue, Sugar Brown, Granite Grey): RM36,580. - 1.3X AT (Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ocean Blue, Sugar Brown, Granite Grey, Garnet Red): RM43,980. - 1.3AV AT (Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ocean Blue, Sugar Brown, Granite Grey, Garnet Red): RM49,980. All prices are on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

GearUp accessories, prices Dynamic bodykit** with light guides and rear spoiler: RM2,000. Dynamic seat covers: RM600. Floor lighting: RM240. LED scuff plates: RM260. Chrome scuff plates: RM140. Armrest with USB port: RM220. Accessories extension wire harness: RM40. Coil mats with mesh top: RM180. Coil mats: RM140. Door visors: RM150. Side door protectors: RM350. Chrome window garnish: RM145. Luggage tray: RM120. Window shades: RM85. Anti-theft brackets: RM130. Door comfort: RM450. Hood insulator: RM72. Utility package (hood insulator, coil mats, luggage tray, booster cables): RM340. Illumination package (floor lighting + LED scuff plates): RM450. Stylish Package (dynamic bodykit with light guides, rear spoiler, side door protectors): RM2,120. All GearUp accessories can be factored into the hire purchase of new Perodua vehicles and are supported by a one-year warranty. All prices are for Peninsular Malaysia. **Dynamic bodykit available from March 2020. *ASA is a driver assistance system that helps to reduce the risk of collisions and is by no means a substitute for safe driving. Always be alert and cautious behind the wheel.