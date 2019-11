TRIUMPH Motorcycles Malaysia unveiled the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS at the Sepang International Circuit, last Friday.

The latest iteration of the Street Triple, first launched in 2007, promises more power and torque; much more aggressive attitude, poise and styling; and features even better technology and specifications.

“The best news is that the selling price of the 2020 Street Triple RS remains unchanged from that of the previous model at RM67,900 (inclusive of 10% sales and service tax),” said Datuk Razak Al Malique, CEO of Fast Bikes Sdn Bhd and Triumph Motorcycles Malaysia.

He added that the latest version of the Street Triple is the ultimate performance streetbike with its proven 765cc engine benefitting from expert tuning by Triumph’s Moto2 engine team.

“Despite having received significant all-round upgrades with top-spec components and the latest technologies, we are delighted to offer bikers the opportunity to experience the thrilling new Street Triple RS with no price increase from the superseded model,” he said.

The 2020 Street Triple RS will be available for viewing and booking at all Triumph Motorcycles Malaysia showrooms from now with deliveries commencing in January 2020.