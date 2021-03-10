$!2021 CX-3 updated

FOR 2021, the Mazda CX-3 compact crossover SUV has been updated with more connectivity and advanced safety features, offering “an engaging package for urbanites who don’t settle for the conventional”. Inside, the 2021 CX-3 has been updated with a modern, stylish cabin with well-appointed standard features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new leatherette-fabric seats and 360-degree view monitor being new standard features for the 2021 model.

Other premium standard features include an active driving display, a seven-inch, full-colour touchscreen display with Mazda Connect, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio and a six-speaker audio system. These features can be safely accessed through the multi-function commander knob or steering wheel-mounted controls. Exterior aesthetics include an all-LED exterior lighting as standard, such as headlamps, taillamps and daytime running lights. To add function to form, the LED headlamps have automatic on/off and automatic levelling capabilities.

The CX-3 is styled with 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, shark fin antenna, dual stainless-steel exhaust outlets and an understated black front grille design that brings great depth and distinction. Newly added exterior features include a power sunroof as well as front parking sensors. Standard safety features include six airbags (driver, front passenger, sides and curtain), anti-lock braking system, dynamic stability control, traction control system, emergency stop signal and hill launch assist.

There is a suite of i-Activsense advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Newly added advanced safety features include high beam control, lane departure warning system, driver attention alert and smart city brake support for the front and rear. Under the bonnet is the SkyActiv-G 2.0 petrol engine, which produces 154hp at 6,000rpm and 206Nm of torque from just 2,800rpm. The engine is paired with SkyActiv Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. The 2021 CX-3 is CBU – manufactured in and fully imported from Japan. The colours offered for it are Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Machine Gray and the newly added Polymetal Gray.