$!2021 CX-9 update

THE Mazda CX-9, the carmaker’s flagship three-row SUV, is able to meet the practical needs of a family while still appealing to the owner’s sense of style and driving enjoyment. For 2021, the CX-9 receives upgrades to its technology and styling.

To help owners express their individuality, the new “Ignite Edition” features gloss black door outer mirrors, gloss black new-design front grille and 20-inch black metallic aluminium alloy wheels as standard.

The interior features Burgundy-coloured leather seats and black interior trim on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. Helping to elevate the ownership experience at any level, numerous premium features are now equipped as standard; the infotainment now has wireless Apple CarPlay along with Android Auto capabilities and wireless charger and paddle shifters are new in the SUV.

Mazda’s suite of i-Activsense safety features in the 2021 CX-9 includes adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, driver attention alert, smart city brake support and the newly-added smart brake support and Mazda’s radar cruise control. Other standard features include, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, three-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power driver’s seat with memory positioning, interior LED accents, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing; and keyless entry and push-button start. LED headlights with auto-levelling, LED daytime running lights and taillights and rain-sensing windshield wipers are also standard. Arriving in style after an invigorating journey, the CX-9’s sleek design is matched by its responsive performance; the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine equipped on both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants delivers a robust 228hp and 420Nm of torque.

The turbocharged engine is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and has G-Vectoring Control Plus as standard. The 2021 CX-9 Ignite Edition is currently CBU from Japan. The six colour line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Deep Crystal Blue and Jet Black. The selling prices for the SUV are RM319,847.40 for the CX-9 2.5L Turbo 2WD and RM336,215.40 for the CX-9 2.5L Turbo AWD, inclusive of the 50% sales tax reduction on CBU models and is valid from now to Dec 31.