$!2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-P is here

TC Subaru Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has released the 2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-P in Malaysia.
The company says passengers can look forward to experiencing a fresh blend of luxury and sportiness, making it an enjoyable ride for everyone on board the five-seater crossover SUV.
Also, the XV 2.0i-P is complemented by a set of 17-inch bespoke alloy rims (pix, above).
The equipment package includes a new eight-inch display audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity which allows drivers to be constantly connected to their messaging, entertainment, and navigation apps effortlessly.
The company reminds everyone that the new XV 2.0i-P comes with Subaru’s core technologies – symmetrical all-wheel drive, boxer engine and Subaru Global Platform – all of which contribute to a total of more than 100 safety features.
Also, the latest XV has a Leather Suede Deluxe variant. “It features designer seats, combining the best of two premium interior materials – luxurious leather and sporty suede giving the crossover an elegant touch,” says the company.
“Accentuating the textures and comfortable cushions of these Leather Suede Deluxe seats is their wonderful colourway of gloss black, matte black and sleek silver, perfectly coordinated with the XV 2.0i-P cabin’s signature orange stitching.”
The Leather Suede Deluxe is only available for the 2021 XV 2.0i-P variant. This upholstery upgrade is exclusive to Malaysia and Thailand.
The 2021 XV 2.0i-P is offered in six colours –Pure White, Dark Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Dark Blue Pearl, Cool Grey Khaki and Sunshine Orange. Its price is RM131,788 (on-the-road without insurance, in Peninsular Malaysia).