$!2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-P is here

TC Subaru Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has released the 2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-P in Malaysia.

The company says passengers can look forward to experiencing a fresh blend of luxury and sportiness, making it an enjoyable ride for everyone on board the five-seater crossover SUV.

Also, the XV 2.0i-P is complemented by a set of 17-inch bespoke alloy rims (pix, above).

The equipment package includes a new eight-inch display audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity which allows drivers to be constantly connected to their messaging, entertainment, and navigation apps effortlessly.

The company reminds everyone that the new XV 2.0i-P comes with Subaru’s core technologies – symmetrical all-wheel drive, boxer engine and Subaru Global Platform – all of which contribute to a total of more than 100 safety features.