$!2022 Mazda MX-5 RF: ‘Engineered for the heart’

MAZDA Motor Corporation says that two-door roadster, the MX-5 RF, is designed and engineered with the company’s human-centric development philosophy in pursuit of the joy of driving.
Winner of the 2017 Red Dot Award winner for Best of the Best Design, the MX-5 RF represents Mazda’s unique “Kodo: the Soul of Motion” design that features beautiful proportions, flowing lines and dramatic contours that command a striking road presence.
“A dynamic bond of jinba-ittai, the Japanese phrase that refers to the bond between driver and car. The driver-centric design and responsive handling of the Mazda MX-5 becomes a natural extension of one’s body that creates a unique and exhilarating relationship and experience,” the car company reminds us again of what that is all about.
The rear-wheel-drive 2022 MX-5 RF comes equipped with Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre engine that delivers an inspiring 181hp with a maximum speed of 220km/h.
That engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or quick-shifting automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters.
“The Mazda MX-5 RF is a pure driver’s car; well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio that engages performance and nimble handling, enabling the driver to feel every ounce of driving enjoyment on the road.”
The 2022 MX-5 RF variants have been enhanced with new technology features to further deepen the sense of connection between the driver and car.
Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), equipped on both AT (automatic-transmissioned) and MT (manual-transmissioned) variants, is a unique technology only available for the MX-5.
For ride comfort and stability, the MX-5’s rear suspension is designed to generate an “anti-lift” force that pulls the vehicle body down when the brakes are applied.
KPC takes full advantage of the characteristics of this suspension and applies a slight brake to the inner rear wheel when cornering under conditions with high G-force, thereby suppressing roll and pulling the vehicle down to stabilise posture.
All other specification on the MX-5 RF remains unchanged, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and a host of i-Activsense safety features such as adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, driver attention alert and lane departure warning system.
The 2022 MX-5 RF is fully-imported (CBU) from Japan and comes standard with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-litre engine.
The colour options include Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue and Jet Black.
The roadster is now available in Malaysia for RM265,964* (AT variant) and RM264,029* (MT variant), inclusive of the 50% sales tax reduction on CBU models and is valid till June 30.
All new Mazda vehicles come with five years manufacturer warranty plus five years free maintenance according to manufacturer’s standards inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants (except for Mazda BT50 pickup truck).
Both manufacturer warranty and free maintenance have a coverage of period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000 km, whichever comes first.
* West Malaysia pricing, for private registration. On-the-road without insurance.