$!2022 Mazda MX-5 RF: ‘Engineered for the heart’

MAZDA Motor Corporation says that two-door roadster, the MX-5 RF, is designed and engineered with the company’s human-centric development philosophy in pursuit of the joy of driving.



Winner of the 2017 Red Dot Award winner for Best of the Best Design, the MX-5 RF represents Mazda’s unique “Kodo: the Soul of Motion” design that features beautiful proportions, flowing lines and dramatic contours that command a striking road presence.

“A dynamic bond of jinba-ittai, the Japanese phrase that refers to the bond between driver and car. The driver-centric design and responsive handling of the Mazda MX-5 becomes a natural extension of one’s body that creates a unique and exhilarating relationship and experience,” the car company reminds us again of what that is all about.

The rear-wheel-drive 2022 MX-5 RF comes equipped with Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre engine that delivers an inspiring 181hp with a maximum speed of 220km/h.

That engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or quick-shifting automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters.