$!2022 Volkswagen Fest | Audi Experience On This Weekend At Sentul Depot, KL

Everything Volkswagen on one site with sister brand Audi as well

THE Volkswagen Fest, which used to be held in Setia Alam, Selangor, is at the Sentul Dept in Kuala Lumpur this weekend for the 2022 edition Not run for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now back with the latest Volkswagen models for the Malaysian market, as well as other lifestyle-related activities and of course, many things Volkswagen. This year, the venue also has the Audi Experience as the Audi brand is now handled in Malaysia by PHS Automotive Malaysia which is a sister company to Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), with both companies under Porsche Holdings Salzburg. The Sentul Depot, located off Jalan Ipoh, is an ideal location for such an event. The entire event space is within the warehouse so no worries about hot sunshine or heavy rain – visitors will be cool and dry throughout their visit. The event starts at 10 am on both days, and there is no charge for entry (parking is also free). First look at the ID.4 electric SUV One of the highlights of the event is the preview of the ID.4, Volkswagen’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) to debut in Malaysia. ID is the name of a new family of BEVs from the German carmaker that have been on sale since late 2020. It has impressive performance and packaging, with a senior Volkswagen executive saying it “drives like a GTI... has the packaging of a Tiguan and the purpose of the Beetle.” It has impressed media so much that it was picked as the 2021 World Car of the Year.

While VPCM is displaying the ID.4 now, it is not an indication that the model will be launched locally anytime soon. According to Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM, the company is still conducting market studies and testing the ID.4 in local conditions (with Mr. Winter himself also involved in the testing). Click here to read more about the Volkswagen ID.4 While he expects that e-mobility will eventually become common in Malaysia, he also acknowledges the fact that it may be a while due to various factors. He said that Volkswagen is focussed on EVs and making big investments but will not completely stop work and production of models with combustion engines as there will still be markets where they are more suitable for some time to come.







The 4.58-metre long SUV sits on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform designed specially for BEVs. It has rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the latter known as the ID.4 GTX. Motor outputs range from 148 ps/220 Nm to 299 ps/310 Nm depending on the variant, with 55 and 82 kWh lithium-ion battery packs available. The ID.4 can be recharged within 30 minutes with at a DC (direct current) quick-charging station to provide a claimed range of 346 kms to 522 kms.

Elsewhere at the Volkswagen Fest, there are displays of many models much loved by fans of the brand. Besides the classic Beetle and Kombi Van – and even a Karmann Ghia (pictured above) – there are also various generations of the Golf and Golf GTI. And while those classic models aren’t for sale, you will find scale models for purchase so you can have them at home.





Those with driving licenses can also experience the latest models (but not the ID.4, unfortunately) as test-drives are also available. The same goes for the Audi models as well. Those who are convinced enough to make a purchase can discuss financing offers as there are representatives from banks present. For those who are not yet ready to buy a new Volkswagen, there’s also a selection of pre-owned units from Das WeltAuto. These have been thoroughly inspected by Volkswagen technicians and are in a condition that’s almost as good as new – at a price that is of course lower than new.

Volkswagen owners can enjoy a complimentary 20-point vehicle health check on their vehicles today and tomorrow, offered via registration on the Volkswagen Cares App, or on a walk-in basis (subject to availability). For the little ones, there’s the Volkswagen Driving Academy where they can learn the most important things about being safe on the road. Then they can also do their own ‘test-drives’ around a small course, just like their parents will be doing outside. And for the more adventurous ones, there’s also a wall-climbing area for them to take on the vertical challenge.

For those who own SUVs like the Tiguan, there are outdoor accessories on sale and for Volkswagen fans, other types of accessories as well. And after all the walking around, hunger and thirst can be addressed at the numerous stalls around the site.

During the two days, a ‘Battle of the Bands’ will take place on the main stage, with the finals culminating on Sunday evening. On top of that, there will be special performances by popular local acts such as An Honest Mistake, Saint Kylo and Victor Trixter. There will also be special appearances by football freestylers Zeem Ahmad and Qhouirunnisa at the Football Arena.

About Sentul Depot The 200,000 sq.ft. building where the Volkswagen Fest is being held in is what used to be the Sentul Works and has a history of almost 120 years. It had engineering workshops and KTM trains were serviced there. Coaches were also built in the 1950s and 1960s for KTM and parts made there were also shipped to India. At its peak, up to 5,000 people worked there and it was in use by KTM until 2009.