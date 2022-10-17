$!2022 Yamaha TMax Tech Max 560 Roll Out In Malaysia – RM74,998

Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has officially launched the new Yamaha TMax Tech Max 560 for the Malaysian market. All 35 units of the first batch 2022 TMax Tech Max is sold out. The new TMax Tech Max is a complete knockdown (CKD) unit manufactured from HLYM plant in Sungai Buloh.

The 2022 TMax get sportier style, compact body, and updated wheels and suspension. At the core of the update is a new radical Supersport-inspired design thanks to a new aluminium frame and sportier riding ergonomics contributed by a slightly aggressive position.

Yamaha also equipped the new TMAX with a revamped adjustable screen with central air vent intake that helps reduce wind pressure. The maxi-scooter also gets a reshaped front end, slimmer waist and new dual LED headlights that create a sportier front fascia.

The new TMAX is also lighter thanks to a new lighter Spin Forged 10-spoke wheels that helps to reduce front inertia by 10% and 6% at the rear. It also come equipped with Bridgestone Battlax SC2 tires as standard.

The 2022 TMAX also features a higher-spec 41mm USD front forks and a new single-shock rear. Nonetheless, the new TMAX and makes the same 47hp and 55.7Nm of torque from the 560cc parallel-twin engine.