$!2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Debuts in Malaysia-From RM498,888

It is more powerful than the petrol variant and yet can travel 20% further on a single tank of fuel.

Lexus Malaysia recently introduced the fifth-generation Lexus RX 350 back in May, and now, a new variant has entered the Malaysian market: the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport. This new hybrid variant joins the Lexus RX family with a high-torque 2.4-litre turbo engine paired with an electric motor.

It shares the same Lexus design language as the RX 350, including the signature ‘spindle grille’ that has been Lexus’ hallmark for the past decade but has now evolved to be part of the body; Lexus now calls it the ‘spindle body’. However, the hybrid model comes in F Sport trim which includes gloss black trimming, 21-inch wheels, dual-tone side mirrors and a few other unique touches that distinguish it from the petrol variant. Retained are the Ultra Slim 3-Beam LED Projector headlights, with a black-toned extension providing subtle presence and highlighting the L-signature DRL. These are of course are part of the enhanced and refined Lexus signature. The front edge of the bonnet has been raised, and the height of the bulge on the bonnet has been optimised to aid the driver in better line tracing while cornering. To emphasise the broad and low shape even further, the rear design features a simplified volume with a single lens wrapping around the body sides. The lamp design incorporates the recognisable L-shaped light bar for brand consistency. The L-pattern graphic is employed to showcase individuality, with slightly dimmed turn signal and reverse lamps in the red lens area. The model name logo is situated at the bottom right, and as first seen on the new NX, the ‘L’ mark has been replaced with the centrally located LEXUS emblem.

Several bodywork components have undergone wind tunnel refinement to smoothen airflow, reduce wind resistance, and eliminate turbulence. For example, the front fascia effectively conducts airflow around the spindle body to cool the brakes. Other aerodynamic features include flush window and door mouldings, as well as a fin on the bottom edge of the rear bumper that reduces airflow turbulence behind the rear wheels. The position and design of the rear spoiler were also taken into account.

The RX 500h F Sport boasts 21-inch light alloy wheels finished in matte black, paired with Michelin tyres sized at 235/50R21. These tyres provide high-quality ride comfort and tranquillity while delivering enhanced grip. The tyre sidewalls feature a Premium Touch finish, enveloping them in a deep premium black hue and a velvety tactile sensation, achieved through Michelin’s distinctive mould technology. The new RX utilises the improved GA-K (Global Architecture – K) platform, which is stronger than the previous generation. This strength is achieved through the use of stronger metals in key areas like the side rockers, roof, and B-pillars, along with advanced adhesives and welds, resulting in enhanced overall rigidity.

The car’s overall weight has been reduced by decreasing the thickness of the side members and door assemblies. Additionally, changing the front wings from steel to aluminium has brought about additional weight savings and enhanced the car’s front/rear weight distribution. Consequently, the car is now 90 kg lighter and has a lowered centre of gravity by approximately 15 mm. While the new RX’s total length remains unchanged at 4890 mm, its wheelbase has grown by 60 mm to 2850 mm. The front track is wider by 15 mm, and the rear track is broader by 65 mm in this new generation RX. Although the front overhang remains the same, the rear overhang is reduced by 60 mm. The body width has increased by 25 mm, while the overall height remains at 1695 mm. The new RX’s interior embraces the Tazuna concept, a design philosophy influenced by the Lexus Driving Signature and initially introduced in the NX. ‘Tazuna’ draws from the Japanese term for horse reins, symbolising the crucial connection between rider and horse, akin to the harmonious interaction sought in the driving experience.

The HUD (Head-up Display), instrument panel, and centre display follow a layout that promotes an unobstructed line of sight, reducing the need for excessive driver head movement. The strategic arrangement and modular design of these key information sources ensure that minor adjustments in the driver’s viewing angle are sufficient for easy visibility. Essential driving controls are conveniently located around the steering wheel. The RX 500h F Sport trimming is made up of Ultrasuede material – a special seat upholstery that complements the genuine leather seats. Ultrasuede is a synthetic leather with a suede-like feel, made mostly from plant-based materials. Every aspect of the cockpit layout, from the shapes and visuals to the lighting, is employed to convey an ambiance that embodies the spirit of ‘omotenashi’ hospitality. Various stages of ‘welcoming’ and ‘farewell’ are incorporated to embody this sentiment. Lighting plays a role in this process, with cabin illumination designed around the principles of Seamless Anticipation, Incisive Simplicity, and Intriguing Elegance of L-finesse. Indirect lighting is utilised instead of direct light sources. The ambient lighting offers a selection of 64 colours that you can choose and combine. Additionally, there are 14 pre-selected low-saturation colours designed to evoke various emotions and atmospheres. The driver has two types of displays for essential information while driving. The first is a high-definition display known as Digital Combination Metres. Three different types of displays can be selected: normal, eco, and sport. Each mode prioritises relevant information. The RX 500h F-Sport includes an exclusive racing-style readout to enhance the model’s performance-focused atmosphere. In addition to the prominent displays, there’s a Multi-Information Display that you can adjust using the touch tracing operation function on the steering wheel switches. These switches are organised by priority, with lower-priority switches accessible on the screen. This design has decreased the number of physical switches by 37%, going from 80 switches previously to 51 switches in the new RX. The second display is the Head-Up Display (HUD), initially utilised in fighter aircraft, and now projected onto the windscreen in front of the driver. The colour Head-Up Display has three modes, showing different levels of information: full mode displays Lexus Safety System+ status, standard mode summarises key details, and minimum mode shows just the speed. You can adjust its position, rotation, and brightness. The RX now features a new Full HD 14-inch EMV (Electro Multi Vision) wide display, which functions as the control centre for vehicle operations and the infotainment system. A Dynamic Voice Recognition System enables drivers to activate different functions, and connectivity options include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wired connections through USB ports. It also comes with a Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System with 21 speakers. There are four USB ports for the front occupants (three Type-C and one Type-A). The Type-C charging ports allow charging at a maximum of 15W. A Qi wireless charger is also available. The rear occupants also have two Type-C USB ports. With the rear seats in use, the available volume is 612 litres, and loading is also easier as the floor level is 30mm lower.

As mentioned earlier, the RX 500h F Sport is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine (T24A-FTS) with Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) technology. It employs a fresh parallel hybrid design that integrates the petrol engine, front motor, power control unit, and hybrid battery pack. This powertrain links to a 6-speed transmission, delivering 366hp and 460Nm of torque to a compact 76kW rear e-axle. The combined system output results in a 0 to 100km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Lexus introduces some firsts in the RX, such as the Wet Start Clutch (WSC) for smooth HEV driving. This uses a mechanical clutch for direct power and precise torque control. There’s also a new 2-port Vane Oil Pump for better oil distribution and reduced pump losses. Another innovation is the High Voltage Electric Oil Pump, providing hydraulic supply and oil cooling for the WSC. The RX 500h F Sport uses its electric motor to reduce fuel consumption, allowing it to travel 20% farther on each tank of fuel. As a hybrid, the battery charges while driving, so owners don’t need to worry about finding charging stations during long trips. The RX incorporates an innovative low-resistance nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery pack with a bipolar design. This structure provides robust output and fuel efficiency. Positioned beneath the rear seat, it maintains cabin and cargo space while also ensuring quieter operation through improved air-cooling refinement. It also comes with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) to control the damping force of the shock absorbers on all four wheels in response to driving operations and road surface conditions. There are two damping force modes – Normal and Sport – which the Drive Mode Select enables. Also equipped is the Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) with an enlarged rear wheel turning angle. This makes the RX500h more maneuverable in tight parking lots as it turns the rear wheels in opposite direction to the front wheels, and then at higher speed turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, making the big SUV feel agile. The new generation RX features an improved version of LSS+ (Lexus Safety System+), employing the current technology with new functions and consisting of: PCS – Pre-Collision System DRCC – Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function LDA & LTA – Lane Departure Alert & Lane Tracing Assist AHS – Adaptive High-beam System with BladeScan RSA – Road Sign Assist