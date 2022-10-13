$!2023 Lexus UX 300e Goes Further With 34% More Capacity In New Battery Pack

More capacity in the battery pack means further range between recharging

THE electrification journey for Lexus began in 2005 with the RX400h, the world’s first hybrid SUV, and since then the brand has continued to add more electrified models to its range. The latest model, introduced today in Japan, is the updated UX 300e which was the first Lexus production BEV (battery electric vehicle) model. For this latest version of the company crossover SUV, the main improvement is in the electric powertrain (203 ps/300 Nm) which has a newly developed battery pack with capacity increased from 54.4 kWh to 72.8 kWh. This has extended the claimed range up to 450 kms, an improvement of 40%, with energy consumption reduced to 166.7 Wh/km.





The UX 300e takes full advantage of the electric powertrain configuration where it does not carry front-heavy elements such as an engine. This allows heavier components to be placed towards the centre of the vehicle for optimum front/rear weight distribution and moment of inertia.

The low centre of gravity provided by the underfloor battery pack and the rear Performance Dampers (developed in collaboration with Yamaha) complement these attributes to refine the dynamics and enhance the sense of connection between the car and driver. A total of 20 spot welding points were added to the vehicle body around the side and back doors to improve structural rigidity. In addition, the car was developed extensively at the Toyota Technical Centre Shimoyama in Japan in order to further tune the electric power steering, shock absorbers, and other chassis components.

The underfloor battery also acts as a sound barrier, and extra attention was focused on wind noise and road noise from gravel and other materials that became apparent in the absence of engine and transmission sounds.

The new UX has expanded functionality of the Lexus Safety System+ active safety technology. Its advanced digital key feature enhances customer usability, enabling door lock/unlock and EV System Start via a smartphone. A panoramic view monitor with transparent ground surface image display has been added to show the road surface conditions and tyre position beneath the vehicle, which will be useful when driving off-road.

In the cabin, the multimedia system and connected services have been re-envisioned for an improved customer experience. The larger 12.3-inch display with higher resolution is mounted closer to the driver, allowing touchscreen operation without compromising driving posture. In addition, the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area have been optimized in accordance with the use of the touch display.