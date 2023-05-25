$!2024 BMW 5 Series G60 Debuts

This is how the new BMW 5 Series Sedan steps up to the plate

THE BMW 5 Series enters its eighth generation as the G60 and it looks stunning. It’s more dynamic than ever, featuring a wealth of digital innovations. Like all previous model generations, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan is produced at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. Exterior The dynamic elegance and presence of the new 5 Series Sedan are highlighted by a clean, minimalist design language. The new edition has extended in length by 97 millimetres to 5,060 millimetres, in width by 32 millimetres to 1,900 millimetres, and in height by 36 millimetres to 1,515 millimetres compared to the previous model. Its wheelbase increased to 2,995 millimetres, an increase of 20 millimetres. An updated rendition of the BMW kidney grille and dual headlights define the new BMW 5 Series Sedan’s front look. Turn signals and daytime driving lights are provided by almost vertically aligned LED components. The far-forward BMW kidney grille has a broad surround and an available BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting system.

The vehicle’s athletic physique is shaped in the side view by the high shoulder line, aggressively created surfaces and two well etched character lines. Additional attention-getters include black side skirts, flush-mounted door openers, and an embossed number 5 at the foot of the C-pillar. A muscular back end is formed by the dynamically expanded proportions. The signature L-shape is expressively interpreted by flat rear lights that are separated by a chrome strip. Standard equipment has 18-inch or 19-inch light alloy wheels. Optional light-alloy wheels up to 21 inches in diameter and performance tyres are available. Interior Its interior is characterised by ample space, modern utility, a high level of acoustic comfort, high-quality, carefully processed materials, great workmanship, and cutting-edge digital services. In comparison to the previous model, the new BMW 5 Series’s cockpit sports a noticeably less number of buttons and controls. Consistently digitising functions enable this. The brand’s defining principle of driver orientation is reinterpreted by the BMW Curved Display.

A 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display make up the entirely digital display system. A flattened bottom section, haptic feedback on the control panels, and a selector lever on the central console are all new additions to the steering wheel. Another plus is the optional BMW Interaction Bar. The touch-sensitive control panels are part of the functional unit that is effectively illuminated and has a crystalline surface structure that spans the entire width of the instrument panel and far into the door panels. Sport seats with modern designs are included as standard. Numerous electrically driven adjustment options are available with the comfort seats, which are an option. The new BMW 5 Series Sedan is the brand’s first car with a totally vegan interior as standard. This includes the surfaces of the seats, the dashboard, and the door panels, as well as the steering wheel for the first time. The Veganza version’s seat surfaces with leather-like characteristics can also be ordered with decorative perforation. BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in many bicolour versions is also available as an option.

Powertrain and Performance Petrol and diesel engines from BMW Group Efficient Dynamics’ new modular generation will be available in market-specific configurations. They now have 48-volt mild hybrid technology throughout and come standard with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox. The four-cylinder BMW 520i Sedan variants with 208 hp will be available in Europe (fuel consumption combined: 6.4 – 5.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions: 144 – 130 g/km according to WLTP). The BMW 520d Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 5.6-5.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions: 147-133 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW 520d xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 6.0-5.5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions: 157-143 g/km according to WLTP) each have 197 horsepower. Outside of Europe, other petrol engines with four and six cylinders are available. In spring 2024, two variations with plug-in hybrid drives of the newest generation will be added to the model lineup. From 2024, a new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine will be available for the BMW 5 Series Sedan. The new variant maintains the BMW 5 Series Sedan’s signature blend of ultimate sportiness and high-level long-distance comfort. This is made possible by the longest wheelbase in the upper mid-range vehicle sector, greater track widths at the front and rear axles, an almost perfectly balanced 50:50 ratio axle load distribution, intelligent lightweight construction, and increased body and chassis connection rigidity. Like the control systems, the highly complex chassis technology has been model-specifically fitted to the weight balance associated with the appropriate drive technology. It comes standard with directly controlled wheel slip limits, an integrated brake system, and sport steering with variable steering ratio. Optional features include an M sport suspension, an M sport braking system, and the Adaptive Suspension Professional with electronically controlled shock absorbers, Integral Active Steering, and improved vertical dynamics management. Active Roll Stabilisation and Active Roll Comfort are also included as options with the Adaptive M Suspension Professional. Features For the new BMW 5 Series Sedan, a greatly enlarged variety of equipment for partially autonomous driving and parking is offered as standard or as an option. An innovative gadget kit sets the stage for its remarkable functioning. The optional Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and Lane Control Assist and Distance Control with Stop & Go feature is the range’s centrepiece. It includes the Highway Assistant in the vehicle markets of the United States, Canada, and Germany, which relieves the driver of steering chores on highways with structurally segregated directional lanes. As long as you maintain a close eye on the road, it is possible to remove your hands off the steering wheel and place them comfortably at speeds up to 130 km/h. The Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation is now part of the system in the new BMW 5 Series, which is a first for the industry. With this comfort element, the driver and the car can now engage on a new level. Looking in the outside mirror to confirm the lane shift might be done for the first time when the vehicle advises a lane change. Depending on the traffic situation, the Active Lane Change Assistant takes over the appropriate steering actions automatically.

It comes standard with Parking Assistant, which also includes Reversing Assist. Automated parking and manoeuvring of up to 200 metres can be managed inside the vehicle or by smartphone outside the vehicle with the optional Parking Assistant Professional. BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” and BMW Operating System 8.5 The improved BMW iDrive display and control system with “QuickSelect” adds to the distinctive driving and travelling experience in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan. It has a new home screen with function icons oriented vertically on the driver’s side and is based on the BMW Operating System 8.5. Functions can be accessible instantly using “QuickSelect” without having to navigate to a submenu first. This indicates that a better menu structure, tailored to consumer electronics devices, has been added to the system.