$!2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With Two V8 Options

MERCEDES has taken the wraps off the second generation of the AMG GT, the rival to the Porsche 911 from Affalterbach, Germany.

The new GT incorporates the most recent advancements in performance and chassis technology from AMG, which encompasses a standard adaptable all-wheel-drive system.

While undergoing a comprehensive redesign, the new GT retains its unmistakable appearance. The aggressive front end showcases a Panamericana grille, accented by a sleek black extension underneath, reminiscent of the outgoing Black Series. The headlights now possess gentler contours, and the slender taillights are linked by a trim element beneath the dynamic rear spoiler. Standard features include 20-inch wheels, with the option for upgraded 21-inch alloys.

The rear shoulders, now even more prominent, evoke a sense of width reminiscent of the 911, while the overall proportions have achieved better equilibrium than in the past. This can be attributed to the new AMG GT’s increased length of 4,728mm, which marks a growth of 182mm, and a wheelbase extension of 70mm to 2,700mm. Additionally, this new generation boasts a width expansion of 45mm and a height increase of 66mm in comparison to its predecessor.

Although retaining its recognizable appearance and proportions, the AMG GT now rests upon a fresh architecture crafted from a combination of aluminium, steel, magnesium, and composite materials like glass and carbon fibre. This innovative framework not only accommodates the 2+2 seating arrangement but also provides increased space for a larger trunk.

The upgraded biturbo 4.0-litre V8 engine has been enhanced for greater power and torque, all while adhering to the Euro 7 emission regulations. During its initial release, the model will come in two variations, both powered by the V8 engine. The entry-level 55 variant delivers 469hp and 700Nm of torque. This enables a 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds, matching the SL’s performance, and a top speed of 295km/h. On the other hand, the more potent GT 63 generates 577hp and 800Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 315km/h.