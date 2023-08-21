$!2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With Two V8 Options

MERCEDES has taken the wraps off the second generation of the AMG GT, the rival to the Porsche 911 from Affalterbach, Germany.
The new GT incorporates the most recent advancements in performance and chassis technology from AMG, which encompasses a standard adaptable all-wheel-drive system.
While undergoing a comprehensive redesign, the new GT retains its unmistakable appearance. The aggressive front end showcases a Panamericana grille, accented by a sleek black extension underneath, reminiscent of the outgoing Black Series. The headlights now possess gentler contours, and the slender taillights are linked by a trim element beneath the dynamic rear spoiler. Standard features include 20-inch wheels, with the option for upgraded 21-inch alloys.
The rear shoulders, now even more prominent, evoke a sense of width reminiscent of the 911, while the overall proportions have achieved better equilibrium than in the past. This can be attributed to the new AMG GT’s increased length of 4,728mm, which marks a growth of 182mm, and a wheelbase extension of 70mm to 2,700mm. Additionally, this new generation boasts a width expansion of 45mm and a height increase of 66mm in comparison to its predecessor.
Although retaining its recognizable appearance and proportions, the AMG GT now rests upon a fresh architecture crafted from a combination of aluminium, steel, magnesium, and composite materials like glass and carbon fibre. This innovative framework not only accommodates the 2+2 seating arrangement but also provides increased space for a larger trunk.
The upgraded biturbo 4.0-litre V8 engine has been enhanced for greater power and torque, all while adhering to the Euro 7 emission regulations. During its initial release, the model will come in two variations, both powered by the V8 engine. The entry-level 55 variant delivers 469hp and 700Nm of torque. This enables a 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds, matching the SL’s performance, and a top speed of 295km/h. On the other hand, the more potent GT 63 generates 577hp and 800Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 315km/h.
The only automatic gearbox option for the sports car is the 9-speed AMG Speedshift, which is now mounted behind the engine and substitutes a wet starting clutch for a torque converter. The GT now has the full AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system as standard, departing from its rear-wheel-drive predecessor. AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation, an electronically controlled rear-locking differential, active rear-axle steering, and dynamic aerodynamic characteristics are just a few of the technical additions included in the standard package.
Upon entering the interior, you’ll be greeted by a dashboard housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch infotainment display, elements transferred directly from the SL model. The AMG Performance steering wheel and optional ventilated bucket seats with integrated headrests combine to establish an ambiance that blends luxury with sportiness. The space at the rear appears somewhat confined, a common trait in most 2+2 configurations, where the back seats are better suited for children or individuals up to five feet in height. For cargo, the capacity ranges from 321 litres to 675 litres.
Although the pricing details have not been made public, it is anticipated that the pricing for the new model will be in a similar range to the starting prices of the current SL55 and SL63 models, which are $142,350 (RM661k) and $184,050 (RM855k), respectively. The new model is set to become available for purchase in the first half of the upcoming year.
Closer to home, we have the AMG SL 43 which is priced at RM999,888 and the AMG GT 63 S E Performance which is priced at RM2,088,888.00.