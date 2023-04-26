$!2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Officially Introduced!

The new W214-generation E-Class is here

MERCEDES-BENZ continues the legacy of one of its most enduring luxury sedans, the E-Class, even as it diversifies its range with more crossovers and a distinct line of EVs. The E-Class will enter its tenth generation for 2024 and as you could expect from Mercedes in the 2020s, it’s going to be a complete tech feast. It’s also probably the final internal-combustion E-Class ever, given Mercedes’ stated intention to switch to all-electric vehicles by 2030. The new W214 model is based on the same rear-drive architecture as the C- and S-Class sedans and the new GLC-Class SUV. Although it is slightly larger than the previous W213 E-Class, it has one of the lowest drag internal-combustion sedans on the market, with a drag coefficient of 0.23.

Exterior On the outside, it honestly looks like any other Mercedes model, but with different headlights and perhaps just a little angrier. The gloss black plate linking the regular LED headlights is where the EQ influence comes in at the front. In the centre is a somewhat larger grille that is either rimmed in chrome or with optional LED running lights. Digital lights with a projection feature are an additional option, and in the back, stylish LED taillights have three-pointed star features. Wheel sizes range from 18 to 21 inches, and flush door handles are standard. It is only slightly larger and has a wheelbase that is half an inch longer. This corresponds to an inch and a half extra of legroom in the rear and elbow room that is almost as wide as the S-Class.

Powertrain The new E-Class raises the bar for efficiency thanks to deliberate electrification and downsizing. Plug-in hybrids of the fourth generation will make up half of all the models. At the time of the market launch, the model range already achieves this high share. Three of the six E-Class models combine the benefits of an electric car with those of a combustion engine vehicle. The four- and six-cylinder combustion engines are from the current modular FAME (Family of Modular Engines) Mercedes-Benz engine family. Thus, with needs-based electrification, the engine range plays a significant part in the flexibility of the global production network. Both the diesel and petrol engines have integrated starter-generators (ISGs), which provide intelligent support in addition to turbocharging. Therefore, they are moderate hybrids. The electric motor’s output has grown from 15 to 17 kW and its boost torque to 205 Nm as a result of a new battery. As soon as the new E-Class hits the market, Mercedes-Benz will have at least three fourth-generation plug-in hybrid vehicles available. They will frequently and on many days be on the road solely electrically, without the use of a combustion engine, with an electric output of 95 kW (129 hp) and an all-electric range of up to over 100 kilometres (WLTP). There will be more diesel-powered plug-in hybrids to come.

The W214 E-Class includes a five-link rear suspension in addition to what Mercedes refers to as a “four-link” front suspension, which pairs an upper wishbone with separate lower arms, just like the new C- and S-Class. Coil springs and adjustable dampers come standard. Rear-axle steering is an option on this new Mercedes model as well as many others. The system adjusts the rear wheels’ in- or out-of-phase rotation with the front wheels by up to 4.5 degrees to enhance low-speed manoeuvrability and high-speed stability. It comes with the optional Technology package, which also includes the continuously adjustable damping Airmatic air suspension system. In addition to maintaining the car’s level, it lowers the E-Class by a little over half an inch over 119km/h for increased efficiency and a lower centre of gravity.

The models that are likely to make their debut in Malaysia are the E200 and E300 e. Both have a total power output of 204hp and 320Nm of torque that comes from an inline-four. Although, the E300 e has an electric motor with an output of 95kW which allows it to do the 0-100km sprint in 6.4 seconds compared to the E200 which does it in 7.5 seconds. Both come with a rear-wheel drive system The wheels available for the E200 come in 17″ and the E300 e in 19″. For Europe, Mercedes offers six trim levels at launch which are the E 200, E 220d, E 220d 4MATIC, E 300e, E 300e 4MATIC and E 400 e 4MATIC. Interior Mercedes is quick to point up the new E-Class’s technological advancements, particularly the optional “Superscreen,” which is an improvement over the already sizable “Hyperscreen” available in EQ variants and the S-Class. It essentially consists of a sizable driver, infotainment, and passenger screen that are all housed beneath a big glass panel. Streaming video can be displayed on the passenger display, but the car has smart technology that prevents the driver from seeing it while the car is moving. On the main infotainment screen, it comes with the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system that can now support third-party apps. Owners may install apps like TikTok, Angry Birds, and Zoom. The vehicle features ambient lighting that pulses in time with the music you’re listening to as well as an optional selfie camera. Luxurious or just too much? There’s also an optional 3D driver display that employs a stereoscopic effect.