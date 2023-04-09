$!2024 Mini Countryman EV Debuts – 462km WLTP Range

The newest version of the Countryman will debut to the public alongside the new Mini Cooper Electric Vehicle at this year’s IAA Munich, which launches on September 5.

THE major addition to the refreshed portfolio of this British company is the brand-new Mini Countryman Electric, formally unveiled as Mini’s first German-made model.

At the front end, the next-generation crossover showcases a fresh octagonal grille, cleverly housing a small radar sensor employed for the vehicle’s Level 2 driving assistance systems. Moreover, it boasts configurable LED daytime running lights capable of presenting up to three distinct lighting signatures, mirroring the innovative design of the new Mini Cooper.

Moving along the side profile, a redesigned and striking C-pillar takes centre stage, featuring distinctive contours that vary depending on the selected trim level. This eye-catching feature is closely accompanied by the option of rims ranging up to 20 inches in diameter. Meanwhile, the rear of the vehicle integrates seamlessly flush tail lights, contributing to its overall sleek appearance.

Much like its contemporary counterpart, the 2024 Countryman offers a curved dashboard. This dashboard is adorned with textile surfaces on select trim levels, lending a luxurious touch to the interior. At its centre, a 9.44-inch OLED screen takes prominence, providing a comprehensive display of vital information ranging from travel speed to navigation guidance and real-time battery status.

The Countryman, which utilises the company’s cutting-edge Operating System 9, has convenient voice control features that let users give instructions by saying “Hey Mini” or by simply pressing the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel, which calls up the Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant.

This German-made crossover has the option of a split panoramic glass roof, bringing a touch of refinement to the interior and providing room for up to five passengers. The back seats can also be extended longitudinally by up to 130mm. With such adaptability, passengers can modify the space as necessary, whether it is to increase legroom for back passengers or increase the amount of cargo space in the rear trunk.

A huge 460 litres of cargo space can be found in the trunk with the rear backrest in its default position. However, this capacity is considerably increased to 1,450 litres by folding down the back seats. The car’s charging equipment can be stored in a separate compartment on the floor for enhanced convenience.

An optional retractable and extended trailer, with a towing capability of up to 1,200kg is offered for those with towing needs.

It will be available in four distinct trim levels, mirroring the lineup offered for the Mini Cooper: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW.