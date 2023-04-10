2024 Porsche 911 S/T: A Collector’s Dream on Lease

THE 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is a high-performance sports car starting at a base price of $291,650 (around RM1.3 million), making it one of the most expensive models in the 911 lineup. However, with options and customisation, the price can reach close to $375,000 (around RM1.7 million). Porsche is implementing a unique ownership arrangement for this model in the United States.

Due to the high demand and interest in the 911 S/T, Porsche will require buyers in the U.S. to adhere to an agreed minimum retention period of one year. In practice, this means that buyers will initially lease the car for this period before full ownership is transferred. This approach is aimed at discouraging speculators who may try to buy the car and quickly flip it for a profit.

The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is positioned as a potential future collectible. It is the lightest member of the 911 family and is powered by a 518hp flat-six engine borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS. Additionally, each of the 1,963 planned examples comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, catering to driving enthusiasts.

While the high price tag may be a barrier for many, the 911 S/T offers a unique combination of performance, exclusivity, and collectibility, which may justify its cost for passionate Porsche enthusiasts.