$!2024 Toyota Crown Sport Debuts In Japan, Features Hybrid Power

THE expansion of Toyota’s Crown family underscores the company’s dedication to this iconic nameplate, originally introduced in 1955. Following the success of the high-riding Crown sedan launched in the U.S. last year, Toyota has now introduced the Crown Sport crossover in Japan. Moreover, the Crown family will soon encompass a low-slung sedan and an SUV, both set to be available in Japan in November and early next year.

Measuring 4,720mm in length and 1,880mm in width, the Crown Sport holds a prominent position in the realm of SUVs like the BMW X3. It offers generous space for both passengers and cargo while maintaining a dynamic and sleek profile. The distinguishing feature of the Crown SUV is its lower stance, showcasing Toyota’s commitment to achieving a balance between design, performance, and practicality.

Equipped with a MacPherson strut suspension in the front and a multi-link setup in the rear, along with 21-inch wheels, the vehicle promises a blend of style and performance. Another notable feature is the rear-wheel steering.