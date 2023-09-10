$!2024 Toyota Crown Sport Debuts In Japan, Features Hybrid Power

THE expansion of Toyota’s Crown family underscores the company’s dedication to this iconic nameplate, originally introduced in 1955. Following the success of the high-riding Crown sedan launched in the U.S. last year, Toyota has now introduced the Crown Sport crossover in Japan. Moreover, the Crown family will soon encompass a low-slung sedan and an SUV, both set to be available in Japan in November and early next year.
Measuring 4,720mm in length and 1,880mm in width, the Crown Sport holds a prominent position in the realm of SUVs like the BMW X3. It offers generous space for both passengers and cargo while maintaining a dynamic and sleek profile. The distinguishing feature of the Crown SUV is its lower stance, showcasing Toyota’s commitment to achieving a balance between design, performance, and practicality.
Equipped with a MacPherson strut suspension in the front and a multi-link setup in the rear, along with 21-inch wheels, the vehicle promises a blend of style and performance. Another notable feature is the rear-wheel steering.
One of the standout features of it is its striking rear fenders that extend dramatically outward from the D pillars to the rear tires, embodying an avant-garde design approach. The sculpted sides seamlessly blend with the vehicle’s distinctive face, inspired by the hammerhead shark, featuring slim and modern lights reminiscent of the latest Prius.
In the interior, it mirrors the sedan’s dash design, featuring a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A notable addition is the vehicle’s innovative “sound-regulating” roof, designed to reflect sounds within the cabin, enhancing the communication experience for occupants.
In Japan, the Crown Sport is available with two powertrain options. The first is the regular hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-litre inline-4 engine, similar to the U.S.-spec Crown, delivering a combined 236hp. The second option is a new plug-in hybrid setup utilising a 2.5-litre inline-4 engine, although specific power figures and battery details are yet to be disclosed.
Toyota has set a sales projection of 700 units per month, and it will be available in the Sport Z trim level, retailing at 5,900,000 yen (around RM187,123). Currently, Toyota is accepting orders for the Crown Sport, limited to the Japanese market.