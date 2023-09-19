$!2025 Ford Ranger Plug-In Hybrid Has 45km Of EV-Only Range

FORD is set to expand its Ranger midsize pickup lineup by introducing a plug-in hybrid version in early 2025. This Ranger PHEV is designed to offer a zero-emission range of over 45km, allowing for longer trips without relying on charging infrastructure. It’s engineered to retain the towing, payload, and off-road capabilities of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts.

The powertrain of the Ranger PHEV combines a turbocharged 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a battery of undisclosed capacity. While specific specs were not revealed, Ford promises that the plug-in hybrid system will deliver “more torque than any other Ranger.”

In terms of appearance, the electrified Ranger can be distinguished by the charging port mounted on the rear fender, PHEV badging on the side gills, and a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it is expected to feature a digital cockpit with graphics displaying battery charge status and selected driving modes.

Production for the Ranger PHEV is scheduled to commence in late 2024, and initial deliveries are anticipated in early 2025. The model has been confirmed for release in Europe, Australia, and the UK. Based on demand, it may also become available in other markets. To cater to diverse customer preferences, a range of trims and versions will likely be offered. Considering this, the prospects of the Ranger PHEV entering the Malaysian market appear promising.