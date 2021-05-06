20,399 Peroduas sold in April, nearly 9,000 Ativas delivered

PERODUA registered an estimated 20,399 vehicles in April, with the newly-launched Ativa making up 4,624 units or over 22% of that figure and lifting the total units of Ativas registered since its March 3 launch to nearly 9,000.

Demand for the Ativa remains strong with average bookings of nearly 290 daily.

“We thank all Malaysians for their strong support,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“The waiting period for the Ativa is currently between two and four months, depending on the desired colour and variant. We advise our valued customers to speak to our authorised sales advisors for accurate and up-to-date delivery times of the various variant-colour combinations of the Ativa.”

On a month-to-month comparison, sales dipped by 16.5% to 20,399 units from 24,431 units mainly due to the semiconductor shortage, which is affecting multiple industries globally.

“Despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, Perodua managed to produce 20,278 vehicles in April 2021, pushing our year-to-date production to 80,661 units,” said Zainal.

Perodua’s April 2021 sales figure brings its year-to-date sales tally to 78,304 vehicles. This represents a 74% boost over the 45,034 units sold in the first four months of 2020, due to minimal registrations in April 2020 as the first Movement Control Order hit its stride nationwide.

“The chip shortage is our top priority at present and we are deploying all our resources to deal with it, including working closely with the government and our business partners for viable solutions.

“Perodua remains committed towards timely deliveries, aided by our economies of scale. We thank our valued customers very much for their patience. We are doing all we can to deliver as many cars as possible before the expected expiry of the government’s sales tax exemption in end-June,” Zainal added.

He said Perodua is maintaining its 2021 sales target at 240,000 units for now. Perodua’s 2021 sales target represents a 9% increase from the 220,163 units sold in 2020, and is expected to lead to a record purchase of RM6.5 billion worth of locally-sourced components this year.

Perodua also targets production of 272,000 units (+23% from 2020’s 220,968 units) and 2.4 million service intakes (+20% from 2020’s 2 million service intakes) this year.