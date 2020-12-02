23,119 new Peroduas sold last month, 5,027 registered on the last day

PERODUA continues to advance strongly towards its year-end target as the carmaker posted sales of 23,119 cars last month, including an impressive 5,027 units on the Nov 30 – the most it has ever registered in a single day.

“Our November sales represents a slight normalising from the previous two record months we had – 25,035 units in September and 26,852 units in October,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

“Yet the accomplishment is impressive given the challenging economic climate and new normal operating procedures brought about by Covid-19. And our 5,027-unit one-day record shows what resilience, persistence and adaptability can bring,” he added.

With 6,295 Myvis, 6,318 Axias, 6,224 Bezzas, 2,617 Aruz and 1,665 Alzas finding homes in November, Perodua has sold over 195,000 cars so far this year. Based on its sales momentum, the carmaker is on track to meet its 210,000-unit year-end registration target.

“Perodua’s two main priorities at present are to ensure as many of our valued customers as possible can get their cars before year-end to enjoy the sales tax-exempt prices; and to further bolster the Malaysian automotive ecosystem with our economies of scale in these hard times.

“Over 90% of our components are locally-sourced, and coupled with our sales volume, this generates significant business for Malaysian component suppliers and helps them sustain jobs.

“The completed cars are then distributed through Malaysia’s largest car sales network, the majority of which constitute independent dealers that benefit greatly from the business, and even more if they do servicing and repairs as well.

“Perodua is proud of its national duty and will continue to serve all Malaysians’ mobility needs with quality vehicles that are safe, practical, efficient and offer the best value, while pushing the boundaries of technology for the masses in the future,” said Zainal.