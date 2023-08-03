$!2nd Generation Hyundai Kona Starts With EV Version, Still Available With 3 Powertrain Types

AFTER a 6-year production run in its first generation, the Hyundai Kona starts its second generation today with a global world premiere. The Korean carmaker presents it as an ‘upscaled multiplayer in the B-SUV segment’, with the claim of offering one of the most comprehensive product packages in the segment, including the widest range of powertrains. As before and like the original IONIQ, the Kona is available with three different types of powertrains – combustion engine one, hybrid and battery electric (BEV). This will allow it to be marketed in more regions around the world, including those where the pace of electrification is slower. Nevertheless, for this new generation, Hyundai Motor started development as a battery electric vehicle (BEV) first. It signifies the company’s accelerated electrification strategy that aims to bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

“KONA Electric will play a major role alongside our IONIQ models in reinforcing Hyundai’s EV leadership. The new model builds on the great reputation of the first-generation KONA Electric and is designed and engineered to lead the competition with its many outstanding features,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “At Hyundai, we don’t see the EV revolution as just the latest trend. We believe it is a pivot point for not only the industry but also for society. Through the implementation of eco-friendly mobility solutions like our EVs, we hope to speed the transition to clean mobility and make progress for humanity,” he added. The new Kona retains the ‘lifestyle-oriented’ styling with an enlarged form. The BEV version is now 4355 in length, an increase of 175 mm, while the wheelbase has been extended another 60 mm. The overall width is 25 mm more than before and there’s also 20 mm added to the height. With the BEV as the primary development model, aerodynamics have been prioritised even more and a Cd of 0.27 has been achieved. Between the aerodynamic nose and tailgate, sculpted wheel arch armour and parametric surfaces add character with dynamic chrome lines connecting the beltline to the rear spoiler. Sharing the pixel styling elements in Hyundai’s EV models, the new Kona Electric also has a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp and Pixel graphics. The N Line versions come with black mirrors, wing-type spoiler and an optional black roof, more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper to emphasize a lower stance, twin exhausts and silver side skirt. With powertrain specs these days, it’s pretty much just the numbers as the details of the systems are too complex and companies probably prefer not to reveal too much. For the Kona Electric, drive is only to the front wheels with the electric motor generating two levels of power and 255 Nm of torque. The Long Range version, which has a 65.4-kWh battery, has 160 kW output, while the Standard Range version comes with a 48.4-kWh battery and has a 114.6 kW. Range is claimed to be over 490 kms with the larger battery. With the ability to use a charging Infrastructure of up to 400V, the charging time for the battery is said to be 41 minutes from 10% to 80% when using a DC fast-charger. Battery preconditioning ensures secure charging and range performance in winter and a frozen charge door prevention system enables the user to open the charge door in an extremely cold environment. As outdoor charging stations might be in areas with low lighting, the charging port door has a lamp to improve visibility. With a bi-directional onboard charging system, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power any device or charge electrical equipment, with both interior and exterior outlets for convenience. Inside, devices can be plugged into a standard outlet on the rear centre console when the car is powered on. Outside, devices and home appliances can be plugged in using a V2L adapter which draws battery power without the car having to be in run mode.