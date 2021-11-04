$!3008, 5008 launch by Bermaz Auto Alliance

THE 2021 new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 were officially launched on Monday by Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd, the new sole distributor for the Peugeot brand in Malaysia. Both SUVs’ front ends have evolved towards a style that is as distinctive and unique as ever. This inspired design is setting the codes for the next phase of modernity while enhancing refinement and vibrancy. A new frameless grille is featured at the front, while gloss black side scoops and a painted treadplate are integrated with the new bumper design as standard. And lastly, the nose of the bonnet now proudly displays the model's monogram, as does the entire Peugeot range. The front headlights have also been redesigned to be more aggressive and feature LED technology with cornering lamps. At the rear, new upgraded taillights feature full-LED technology with Peugeot’s iconic 3D-effect claw signature rear lights with scrolling indicator lights. Other exterior features are: - 18-inch Los Angeles rims on the 3008 - 18-inch Detroit alloy rims on the 5008 - Hands-free power tailgate - Panoramic sunroof - Advanced keyless entry - Front and rear parking sensors

On the interior, the difference between both models is the seating capacity. The 3008 features a five-seater configuration, whereas the 5008 is a seven-seater that has been optimised to offer excellent spaciousness and comes with a practical modular layout. Both models feature Peugeot’s digital i-Cockpit technology which consists of a 12.3-inch digital head-up cluster display, a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics and features a new 10-inch high-definition capacitive touchscreen colour display. It also comes with seven elegant piano-styled toggle switches that allow direct and permanent access to the main comfort functions: audio, air conditioning, navigation with voice command, vehicle settings, telephone, mobile applications and hazard warning lights. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come as standard. New to both models is wireless smartphone charging located at the centre console. Other Interior features include: - Mood lighting - Paddle shifters - Dual-zone air conditioning (with rear blower control for the 5008) - Leather seats - Electric parking brake - Six-way power seats - Drive mode selector (Sport mode) Both the new 3008 and 5008 come with the latest driving aids and safety features to protect both its occupants and other road users. The following technologies are equipped on both models: - Visiopark 1, which consists of a 180-degree rear view camera - Active lane keeping assist - Driver attention warning - Speed limit recognition - Blind spot monitoring - Advanced grip control, allowing more optimisation of the traction control system with five grip modes (Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand and electronic stability programme [ESP] off) - Hill assist descent control allows you to safely and perfectly control your vehicle and its trajectory on steep slopes. - Together with the ESP, other standard safety features include six airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, emergency brake assist, dynamic stability control, anti-skid regulation and hill start assist.

Driving pleasure is part of the DNA of the 3008 and 5008. Their handling is outstanding, with top-of-the-range driving comfort, ensuring excellent driving pleasure and remaining perfectly manoeuvrable in town driving. The stylish design is matched by its responsive performance. Both models are equipped with the 1.6-litre twin scroll turbo high pressure engine, which delivers a robust 165hp and 240Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission and a two-wheel-drive drivetrain. Both the new 3008 and 5008 are assembled at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah. All vehicles built at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun undergo specific endurance and quality testing in Malaysia, to deliver best-in-class performance for the local conditions and to meet the needs of the Malaysian customer.