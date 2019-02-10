30th anniversary edition of the MX-5 released

MAZDA is celebrating 30 years of the topless MX-5 Miata with the release of a limited-edition vibrantly orange Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show to celebrate the “breaking dawn of an exciting new day.”

More specifically, the model has been repainted in the eye-catching shade Racing Orange complemented by a new set of Rays ZE40 RS30 forged dark aluminium wheels with matching Brembo and Nissin brake callipers.

Of course, the exterior also features a 30th anniversary badge which notes the vehicles serial number – an important detail when only 3,000 units will be produced.

On the inside, driver and passenger will enjoy Recaro seats with orange detailing, Bilstein dampers (only in manual transmission models), a nine-speaker Bose audio system, and specific markets will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both RF retractable hardtop and soft-top models will be available worldwide for $34,995 (RM139,875) and $37,595 (RM150,267), respectively, while the standard Grand Touring trim that the Anniversary Edition is built upon starts at $30,780 (RM123,027).

Five hundred units will be reserved for the US powered by a 2.0-litre inline-four engine.

The model has already been sold out. – AFP Relaxnews