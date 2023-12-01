$!37.3% Increase In Mitsubishi Sales In Malaysia In 2022 Take Brand To 3rd Overall Among Non-National Brands

High sales volume even with just two models

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) finished off 2022 with a record high in sales, delivering 24,017 vehicles. Although the company’s range in Malaysia is limited to 2 models, they are so popular that, in 2022, the volume increased by 37.3% over the 2021 figure. The record volume puts Mitsubishi Motors in third place among the non-national brands and with the Total Industry Volume expected to be over 700,000 units when the Malaysian Automotive Association releases the year’s data, the Mitsubishi Motors share is estimated to be 3.3%.

Of the two models that MMM has been selling, the XPANDER MPV accounted for the larger share of 14,316 units or 59.6% of the total volume. The increase in volume for the 7-seater MPV, assembled at the HICOM Automotive Manufacturers complex in Pahang, was an impressive 93.5% over the 2021 volume. During the year, it remained the bestselling Japanese MPV in its class. Despite fierce competition, the Triton pick-up truck also had its own followers and the 9,897 units delivered in 2022 were 4.6% more than in 2021. It remains as one of the popular trucks and is available in a wide range of variants to suit different requirements and budgets. “MMM is delighted to achieve a record-high sales performance in 2022, and we thank each and every Mitsubishi customer across the nation for their unwavering support. One of our significant achievements of the year was that we celebrated the Triton pick-up truck reaching a 100,000-unit sales milestone in Malaysia since MMM’s inception in 2005,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia.

“On the product front, we also welcomed great news at the end of last year as Team Mitsubishi RALLIART’s Triton was the overall winner despite being a first-time entrant at the Asia Cross-Country Rally in November. The Triton Rally Car is built based on mass-production Triton, with only a few modifications on body weight and safety equipment for the competition. All the elements such as high performance, durability, comfort, and good handling have been engineered into the original products in the market. Now every Mitsubishi Motors customer can feel the motorsports DNA in their model,” said Mr. Ikeda.

He also thanked MMM’s business partners for their support, noting that 91% of the authorised dealerships upgraded their outlets with a new Mitsubishi Motors Visual Identity for a better customer experience. Mitsubishi XPANDER Venture Event This weekend (January 14/15), MMM will be holding The Mitsubishi XPANDER Venture Event at the Dataran Karnival, Perkarangan Stadium Shah Alam in Seksyen 13, Shah Alam, Selangor. Members of the public will have an opportunity to experience the XPANDER and find out why it should be on the top of the MPV shopping list. Besides test-drives, there will also be other activities to show off the MPV’s capabilities, with prizes to be won.