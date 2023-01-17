$!4th Generation Kia Sorento Coming Soon, Priced From RM220,000

LAST year could have been considered a ‘setting up’ year for Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto) handling the Kia brand. With BAuto having suddenly gained two additional brands in such a short space of time, it need to organize the sales and aftersales network first. Kia already had its 5-year plan ready to roll, with 4 new models to be assembled locally. The first one was the Carnival, which arrived as planned last year (a hybrid version is planned for 2024) and now comes the second one – the Sorento SUV – which was originally planned to appear in 2022 as well. The new Sorento, also assembled at the Inokom factory in Kedah, is the fourth generation of one of Kia’s more popular models globally. Thus the carmaker’s design studios in Korea, Europe and America were all involved in shaping it adopting the concept of ‘refined boldness’. Elements from earlier generations of the model, which has been on sale since 2003, to retain the SUV DNA while moving to a more refined and sporty image.

Like the BMW kidney grille, the ‘Tiger Nose’ that Peter Schreyer introduced on Kia models 15 years ago endures to this day. It has been presented in various ways on different models – stretched, shrunk, widened, enlarged – to suit the size appropriately. For the new Sorento, there’s yet another interpretation displaying a wider shape which wraps around the integrated headlamps on each side. Each headlamp features a new ‘tiger eyeline’ LED daytime running light, adding an extra focus to the design by depicting the intense impression of the lines around the ‘tiger’s eyes’. In profile, the proportions of the SUV are subtly adapted to make it appear longer, with shorter front and rear overhangs and a longer wheelbase. Its new proportions also extend the length of the bonnet, drawing the A-pillar 30 mm further back from the front axle for a more ‘cab-rearward’ design. When the first-generation Sorento was developed, it sat on a robust body-on-frame chassis, a typical approach for most SUVs at that time. The shift to a monocoque structure – similar to passenger cars – for the second generation Sorento in 2009 marked a major change on-road character and behaviour.

With the fourth generation, there’s a new midsize SUV platform which is said to represent a similarly important leap forward. It provides space, practicality, efficiency and quality. As there are hybrid variants for this generation (which will also be available in Malaysia), its architecture has also been planned to accommodate a battery pack. The positioning below the passenger cell is so there is no loss of cabin or luggage space. Dinamikjaya only mentions the combustion engine-only versions for now and there will be a choice of two powertrains. The 3-row 7-seater (2-3-2) Sorento will have a 2.5-litre Smartstream petrol engine with 177 bhp/232 Nm, 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive only. Those who want all-wheel drive will have to opt for the 6-seater (2-2-2) version which will be available with the 2.5-litre petrol engine and 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine producing 199 bhp/440 Nm. The latter engine will also come with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. When Kia launched the new Sorento in Korea, it was described as the company’s most high-tech model to date. It is said to also have one of the highest quality interior spaces found in any Kia to date with more premium materials used throughout. These include metallic trim, leather upholstery and embossed wood-effect surfaces.