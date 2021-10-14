$!4x2 D-Max joins the market

JOINING the legion of hard-working Isuzu D-Max is a new variant with a 4x2 drivetrain; the new Auto Plus 4x2 1.9L, which is the sole 4x2 offering in its class that comes with an automatic transmission.

With only 28% of Malaysian pick-up truck users frequently engaging their vehicle’s 4x4 system, the 4x2 variant is an ideal variant that offers lower rolling resistance from its less-complex drivetrain, fewer items that require maintenance and a lower kerb weight, making this model a boon for urban-based traders, high-mileage drivers and owners who predominantly ply asphalt surfaces.

By omitting the transfer case, front differential and ancillary drive system, the D-Max Auto Plus 4x2 1.9L tips the scales at 1,830kg, shaving 85kg or the weight of an average adult off the 4x4’s kerb weight.

Based on similar specifications as the D-Max Standard 4x4 1.9L Auto variant, the D-Max Auto Plus 4x2 1.9L is powered by the new 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC engine, that produces 148hp at 3,600rpm, 350Nm of torque available from between 1,800 and 2,600rpm and transmits its power to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Its ratios that are identical to the 4x4 variant and have been carefully matched to exploit the engine’s dynamic performance characteristics. In particular, its flat torque delivery and flexible throttle response offers confident performance be it for cruising on highways or negotiating hilly terrain.

To afford the variant with superior payload capability, the standard suspension rating is specified for the double wishbone set-up up front and three-leaf semi-elliptical springs in the rear.