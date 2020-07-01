5-star treatment, 5-star service check at all VW service centres nationwide

WITH Malaysians back on the road, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) continues to place strong focus on customer safety and convenience by inviting Volkswagen owners to send their cars for a free “5 Star Service Check” at all service centres nationwide.

Furthermore, it is important to ensure their cars are in good condition especially if it had been stationary in the past few months.

Part of the VW Cares initiative, the 5 Star Service Check is a comprehensive visual check conducted by the service advisor together with the customer to review and highlight potential wear and tear and identify any severe issue.

Inspected items include the body and paint condition of the vehicle, lighting, brakes, windscreens and windows, wheels and tyres.

Customers will benefit from the 5 Star Service Check as it is transparent, fast and free of charge and allows them to make informed decisions on their next steps.

From now till Dec 31, Volkswagen owners who send their vehicles in for the 5 Star Service Check and in need of parts replacements can enjoy additional savings on selected parts.

The savings are listed below:

Parts offer

- Genuine Batteries: 20% off per unit.

- Tyres: Up to 20% off.

- Brake pads: RM50 off per set.

- Brake discs: RM50 off per disc.

- Fuel additive: RM40 off per bottle.

- Windscreen cleaner fluid: RM5 off per bottle.

- Windscreen: 5% off per unit.

- Wiper blades: RM20 off per set.

Terms and conditions apply.

Volkswagen owners are invited to plan and book their next service appointment online in advance and experience the 5 Star Service Check either at the service centre or via digital format for those looking for added convenience from the comfort of their own homes.