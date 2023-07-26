$!5 Year Waiting Period For Tesla Cybertruck

Over 1.9 million orders so far

ACCORDING to a crowdsourced data tracker, the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck has received over 1.9 million orders so far. Insideevs quotes Tesla CEO Elon Musk as saying that demand for the Cybertruck is “so off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.”

Tesla Cybertruck orders are high but that has not deterred customers from putting down deposits even though they could have to wait four or five years to get their truck. People are undoubtedly fascinated in both the all-electric pickup’s distinctive style and the claims Tesla has made because it is so unusually made. The Cybertruck, according to Tesla, is the first truck that will have four doors over a six-foot bed and will fit into a 20-foot garage. It is said to be larger on the inside than it is on the exterior.