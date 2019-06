UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT), a joint-venture company between UMW Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) – celebrated their 50 years of local production in Malaysia with a special ceremony held at its new manufacturing facility in Bukit Raja, Klang, Selangor, this morning.

The milestone event was graced by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who was accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Also present were the Mentri Besar of Selangor Amirudin Shari, Japan ambassador to Malaysia Dr Makio Miyagawa, Toyota Motor Corporation Japan (China & Asia region) CEO Tatsuro Ueda, Selangor state government and federal government officers, Toyota Motor Corporation representatives, business partners, UMWT top management and other guests.

In his speech, UMWT chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman expressed his gratitude to the state government as well as the federal government for their tremendous support over the years.

He also conveyed the company’s heartfelt thanks “to all Toyota customers and Malaysians for your contribution and support over the last 50 years, which has enabled us to be where we are now”.

Commenting about the company’s latest investment of approximately RM2 billion to build the new manufacturing facility, Hamad Kama Piah said that the move has brought in the latest and advanced manufacturing technology, high levels of automation, innovative design while promoting energy efficiency in Malaysia.

“At the same time, we have not forgotten the environment and safety; our new plant has been conceived as a Society-Caring plant which is less noisy and it operates with various renewable energy initiatives as well as low in carbon footprint.

“With the advanced technology, UMWT also emphasises on Human Capital Development to develop more high-skilled Malaysian talent while reducing the need for foreign labour.”

Looking ahead, Hamad Kama Piah said that in tandem with market expansion, UMWT would continue to develop local suppliers and promote better localisation.

“It goes without saying that we will always support the government policies and direction for the industry.”

Representing TMC at the event, Ueda congratulated UMWT on the achievement.

“Toyota’s vision is to lead the way to the future of mobility – pursuing new and innovative ways of connecting people through transportation and technology.

“This can only be achieved by engaging the talent and passion of people, who believe there is always a ‘better way’.

“In this sense, I truly appreciate Malaysians and particularly the people of Selangor for your hard work to make Toyota grow to what it is today.”

Describing the new manufacturing facility as one of the best in Asia, in term of advanced manufacturing technology, Ueda said that with the facility, Toyota will continue to provide “always better cars” and lead the way of future mobility in an environmentally-friendly, safe and “fun-to-drive” society.

To commemorate Toyota’s 50 years production milestone in Malaysia, UMWT presented a Toyota Yaris to the Selangor Youth Community (SAY) for their usage in programmes that involve youth.

The hatchback model was handed over to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on behalf of SAY.

1968-2019 Toyota production milestones

1968: Champion Motor plant in Shah Alam commenced local assembly of Toyota’s completely knocked-down (CKD) vehicle. First Toyota model being assembled was Toyota Corolla KE10.

1975: Champion Motor was renamed to Assembly Services Sdn Bhd (ASSB).

1982: Sejati Motor was established through a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and United Motor Works (UMW).

1990: 300,000 units of Toyota assembled.

1996: ASSB plant modernisation.

2000: 500,000 units of Toyota assembled.

2005: First-generation International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) series introduced.

2011: One million unit production. Camry introduced highest production volume recorded at 83,000 units.

2013: Third-generation Vios introduced.

2015: Toyota Camry Hybrid introduced.

2016: Second-generation International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) introduced. ASSB Reborn – started new Bukit Raja plant construction.

2019: ASSB Bukit Raja Plant first vehicle line off (Toyota Vios). All-new Toyota Vios, Yaris introduced.