5porty Package With Limited Edition BMW 5-Series With M Performance Parts, Only From Auto Bavaria

DURING the course of a model cycle, updates are made to keep the model fresh as new competitors enter the market. Occasionally, there may also be special editions with enhanced value to draw customers.

Auto Bavaria, a leading authorised BMW dealership, has 30 units of the Limited Edition BMW 5 Series with M Performance Parts to offer, available in two versions – 530i M Sport and 530e M Sport, the latter a PHEV.

Both units are priced from RM347,000, with the usual unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled servicing, as well as other benefits for being a BMW owner.

The exclusive limited edition package, referred to as 5porty, comes with accessories such as the BMW Advanced Car Eye 2.0 (a high-definition wide-angle camera), Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a Sttoke Ceramic Reusable Cup as well as complimentary tinting.

The M Performance Parts installed on each car include BMW M Performance High Gloss Black Kidney Grille, BMW M 50 Years Wheel Caps, BMW M Performance Carbonfibre Mirror Covers and BMW M 50 Years Emblem (Front and Rear).

Inside, there is a BMW M Performance Carbonfibre Steering Cover, LED Door Lights Projector, Gloss Black Air Duct Trims, as well as BMW M Performance Paddle Shifters and floormats.

“The BMW 5 Series is widely acclaimed for its athletic flair and innovation. With the M Performance Parts, this stylish yet sporty vehicle offers impressive driving dynamics and state-of-the-art technologies. We are pleased to introduce the Limited Edition BMW 5 Series as the ideal sporty executive sedan for an optimal driving experience,” said Sime Darby Auto Bavaria’s Managing Director, Vi Thim Juan.