5th-generation Honda City launched

HONDA Malaysia today launched the fifth-generation, all-new City, which is “set to raise the stakes in its segment with pioneering advanced technology, unparalleled performance and eye-catching design” – offering an overall package that is beyond the B-segment. Amongst the four new variants being introduced, Malaysia is the first country in the world to launch the RS e:HEV variant. The “e:HEV”, which simply means hybrid, replaces the “hybrid” moniker on the City.

“Conceptualised to be ambitious and confident”, the fifth-generation all-new City is now longer by 111mm, wider by 54mm and lowered by 10mm compared to the fourth-generation City. Furthermore, its exterior carries a presence that is eye-catching. The all-new City comes in four variants – the RS e:HEV variant (the red one in these photos) has new gloss black front grille, new carbon patterned front lip, new rear bumper with diffuser to give a sporty impression as well as new boot spoiler and new gloss black door mirrors for a two-toned expression of the body colour.

The V and RS e:HEV variants also feature new LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, new LED foglamps as well as new LED taillamps. Both variants are also fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels that complement the sleek appearance of the car. Overall, the new City presents a cutting-edge design that accentuates a sense of large vehicle size class. For the first time in Honda Malaysia’s line-up, the RS e:HEV variant is powered by an intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain.

The i-MMD powertrain is revolutionary as it is able to deliver 106.5hp and a best-in-class high torque of 253Nm. When combined with electric continuous variable transmission (e-CVT), it delivers a powerful and smooth acceleration that is equivalent to a D-segment naturally-apirated engine torque. The i-MMD powertrain and intelligent power unit (IPU) system can seamlessly regulate between the three driving modes of EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive in the most efficient way.

The RS e:HEV variant also comes with a deceleration selector paddles that allow the driver to engage on the paddles for power regeneration as well as slowing down the vehicle without stepping on the brake pedal. Honda Malaysia offers the S, E and V variants with a new 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC powertrain, the newest engine in its segment, to provide an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. Coupled with CVT, this powertrain is able to produce up to 119hp which is highest in its class and a maximum torque of 145Nm.

The interior styling emphasises high-quality textures and functional approach to achieve sophistication and comfort for both driver and passengers alike. The rear passenger legroom has been expanded and rear air conditioning ventilation now comes in standard across all variants for added comfort. The RS e:HEV variant features seven-inch Interactive thin film transistor (TFT) meter cluster that accentuates the high-quality design.

In addition, this variant also comes with sport pedal pads that provide a sportier feel. The RS e:HEV variant is fitted with Ultrasuede seats* and red stitching at interior areas. Meanwhile, the V variant is trimmed with leather seats* and ivory highlights* at inner areas. The E, V and RS e:HEV variants are available with an eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new City also boasts a couple of B-segment firsts, setting a benchmark with features that are equivalent with C, D and SUV segments. The Honda LaneWatch which is fitted in the V and RS e:HEV variants is a camera-based advanced safety technology which helps monitor blind spots within an infotainment system. The RS e:HEV variant’s new first-in-segment electric parking brake provides convenience to the driver with just a lift of a button, while appearing trendy.

Another advanced feature, the remote engine start, is also a first-in-segment to be offered in the new City’s E, V and RS e:HEV variants. This technology allows driver to start their car while the doors are locked and to activate the air-conditioning in order to cool down the cabin with a simple push of a button on the keyless remote controller. To enhance the package, the RS e:HEV variant comes with a most complete advanced safety feature in the B-segment, the Honda Sensing, which was developed to realise “the vision of a collision-free mobile society”.

Its advanced safety system utilises front wide view camera to better recognise road boundaries during day and night driving conditions. The suite of driver assistance safety systems in Honda Sensing consists of the following: 1. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) 2. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) 3. Forward Collision Warning (FCW) 4. Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) 5. Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) 6. Lane Departure Warning (LDW) 7. Auto High Beam (AHB)

Safety-wise, the V and RS e:HEV variants are equipped with six airbags. Other standard safety features include Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA),Isofix rear seat and new rear seatbelt reminder. Reverse sensors with multi-angle reverse camera are in the E, V and RS e:HEV variants. Meanwhile, the RS e:HEV variant is also equipped with auto brake hold (ABH) feature, where the vehicle’s stationary position is held with only a push of a button without the driver having to continuously step on the brake.

The all-new City is priced as (variant, with sales tax exemption**, without sales tax exemption** and all prices are on-the-road without insurance): - V: RM86,561.45, RM89,800 - E: RM81,664.82, RM84,800 - S: RM74,191.27, RM76,800

The RS e:HEV variant will only be available in January next year and the price will be announced “in due time”.



There are five colours – Passion Red Pearl***, Crystal Black Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic***, Lunar Silver Metallic and a brand-new colour, Platinum White Pearl***. Honda Malaysia is confident of selling 3,000 units of the new City per month. *Combination leather. **On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on Dec 31. Terms and conditions apply . ***³RS e:HEV variant only available in these colours. ****Due to the ongoing pandemic and Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) being implemented in some areas, the dealerships that will open will depend on the situation and updates by the Malaysian government.