60 Scania NTGs delivered to logistics company

THE first batch of 60 Scania New Truck Generation (NTG) was handed over by Scania Southeast Asia to Infinity Logistics & Transport Sdn Bhd (Infinity), recently.

The 60 NTG units (pix) were 30 units of P360A 4x2NZ and 30 units of G410A 6x2NZ that will strengthen Infinity’s fleet and enable fulfilment of its objective to run a sustainable operation in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) movement.

“Having the NTG units financed by Scania Financial Services also provides flexible financing solutions tailored to give Infinity predictable costs and manageable risks – over the entire lifecycle of the NTGs,” said Scania Southeast Asia sales director Daniel Tan.

“This goes in line with Scania’s mission to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system through sustainable partnerships, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment.”

The NTG is also designed and engineered to give Scania lorry owners better fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions as it is equipped with advanced powertrain and aerodynamic solutions. They give more than 3% fuel economy when coupled with Scania Contracted Services and Data-driven Services from Scania.

Furthermore, the Opticruise gearbox gives the Scania NTG a preset default Economy mode for even more fuel efficiency.

The Scania NTGs provide a very comfortable adjustable driver seat that is placed closer to the door, with ergonomic dashboard with a five-inch touchscreen that works very well for the drivers. And most importantly the large windscreen with extended view that gives clear visibility from the different angles for the drivers making it easier for them to operate in a comfortable and safe environment.

Other safety features include the Electronic Braking System (EBS) for responsive emergency braking.

Infinity also subscribed to the Scania Maintenance; Scania’s maintenance procedures are proactive to avoid time-consuming and costly problems from occurring to maximise uptime and lower Infinity’s operating costs.

Scania Maintenance Contract also gives predictable costs, so that Infinity can focus its time and energy on its business, worry-free.

By individually optimising the different modules in its service plan, Scania ensures via the maintenance contract that downtime is planned and only occurs when absolutely necessary.