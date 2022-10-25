$!62% Increase In Malaysian New Vehicle Sales After 9 Months

THE Total Industry Volume (TIV) of new vehicles in September 2022 was marginally higher than the TIV for September, a difference of 0.1% or 1,045 units. Nevertheless, it was the second highest TIV of the year and also over the past 12 months.

It should however be noted that the TIV reflects deliveries and at this time, whatever comes out of each plant is sent for registration and then to the customer. This is because there is still a long waiting list for many models due to the effects of the global microchip shortage as well as some local parts issues. The growing numbers are therefore more indicative of output increasing.

Priority is being given to delivering new vehicles to those customers who placed bookings before June 30, 2022 which was the final date for sales tax exemption. The Finance Ministry, understanding the problems faced by the industry, has given up to March 31, 2023 for the customers who placed and confirmed their bookings before the cut-off date to be entitled to the exemption.

While some companies mention orders taken for certain models (especially those just launched), the number of new orders received is not generally revealed. However, some of the car company executives we spoke to said that there continues to be a steady flow of orders each week.