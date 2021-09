BMW Group Malaysia received 64 pre-booking registrations for the first-ever BMW iX (pix) fully-electric vehicle (EV), coincidentally by the 64th National Day on Aug 31, within five days of pre-booking made available on the BMW Shop Online platform at https://shop.bmw.com.my/, at a fee of RM5,000.

BMW says the iX represents all that modern electromobility can offer and more.

Its impressive WLTP range of up to 630km is also designed to dispel range anxiety amongst potential and existing EV owners.

The EV is touted as a “minimalist living space on wheels”, offering sheer comfort on every journey – featuring first-of-its-kind Shy Tech concept which allows modern technology and innovation in it to discreetly blend in the background, until needed or explicitly desired.

The iX also features the very first BMW IconicSounds Electric – developed in collaboration with world-famous composer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, offering owners an emotional driving experience with the unmistakable sounds of the BMW and BMW M models.

The iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive40 Sport are (still) available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online here, at a fee of RM5,000.

Its battery warranty is eight years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.

The first 100 customers to pre-book the iX will receive an exclusive pre-booking advantage consisting of a complimentary charging installation and a complimentary one-year public charging access, available until Sept 22, with the terms and conditions apply.

The retail prices (on the road, without insurance) for the iX are (model, recommended retail price pricing and recommended retail pricing with extended warranty and service package):

- iX xDrive40*: RM419,630, RM435,800***

- iX xDrive40 with Power Package**: RM424,230, RM440,400***

- iX xDrive40 Sport: RM472,630, RM488,800***

- iX xDrive40 Sport with Power Package**: RM477,230, RM493,400.***

*Sport Package can be added to the iX xDrive40 at RM53,000.

**Power Package consists of BMW i wallbox and BMW i public charging cable.

***Owners has the option for a five-year extended warranty and six-year service package, at a special rate of RM16,170.