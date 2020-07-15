7-seater Mitsubishi Xpander MPV coming soon?

By AZLAN RAMLIAFTER years of gossip, hearsay and rumours, the seven-seater Mitsubishi Xpander MPV might be launched in Malaysia soon, after all.
This one was spotted presumably today, at what is believed to be a Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) facility in Shah Alam, Selangor, where other Mitsubishi vehicles were seen within the premises too.
There are no comments yet from MMM on this sighting or the Xpander, as of now.
In Thailand, the Xpander has been around for quite a while. It is offered in three variants by Mitsubishi Thailand: GT, GLS-LTD and the newly-launched Cross, the latter many referred to as “SUV-like MPV”.
Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre, 16-valve, twin-camshaft, petrol engine with advanced Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system (better known to petrolheads as MIVEC). It delivers a maximum output of 105hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 141Nm at 4,000rpm.
Safety features include dual front airbags, reverse camera, anti-lock braking system with brake assist and electronic brake force distribution, emergency stop signal system, active stability control system, traction control system, hill start assist, “coming home” light, welcome light and side door impact beams, among others.
Other features include 16-inch two-tone alloy rims, crystal LED position lamps, LED tail lamps and in-car entertainment system with 2-DIN, 6.2-inch touchscreen with DVD display and MP3 audio system that also has Bluetooth smartphone connection and hands-free phone conversations.
That quite a mouthful; there are more – rear climate control with ventilation outlets, multi-function steering wheel with remote control switch and voice command with hands-free switch, three 12V power outlets (one for each row) and four-way seat configuration, among many other features.