$!7th Generation Of Hyundai Grandeur Launched In Korea

The flagship model that is greatly admired in its domestic market

EVERY carmaker’s range usually has one model that sits at the top as the flagship and for Hyundai Motor, the first flagship was the Grandeur launched in 1986. Back then, it was adapted from the Mitsubishi Debonair and was highly desired among businessmen in Korea. Following the first generation, the Grandeur has continued to evolve and developed entirely in-house to reach the sixth generation after 36 years. Also known as the Azera in markets outside Korea, the new flagship sedan comes 6 years after the sixth generation was launched in 2016.

“The seventh-generation Grandeur expresses our respect for the past and commitment to move on to the future,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice-President and Head of Hyundai Design Centre. “We are creating a new standard for the premium sedan market through emotive design and a refined customer experience.”





The new Grandeur’s exterior design takes inspiration from previous models and applies Hyundai Motor’s philosophy to reflect on its past while setting a course for the future. One of its most prominent aspects is its pure volume accentuated by a single character line. This line runs smoothly and horizontally from the headlamps to the rear combination lamp over clean, uncluttered body sides. The Seamless Horizon Lamp is inspired by the first light of dawn, accentuating the model’s wide stance and harmonizing with its parametric jewel grill. The same design theme is also applied to the signature combination lamp that spans the taut rear end.

Appropriate to a car of this class, the wheelbase is long, with the boldly receding cowl point and C-pillar providing a dynamic and sporty image while frameless doors and auto-flush handles reflect the model’s contemporary style and refinement. The roomy interior reinterprets the design pioneered by the original Grandeur. For the new generation, the designers have created a wraparound interior space trimmed in premium and sustainable materials to provide a clean, comfortable respite for busy lives.

Ambient mood lighting spreads softly across the door trim and the front of the dashboard, and interactive lighting on the upper right of the integrated display provides a new user experience. The pattern details on the door trim are designed with a delicate Korean aesthetic. Together, these elements provide passengers a calming space for relaxation and recovery during each journey. The steering wheel was also inspired by the single-spoke design of the first-generation Grandeur. Reborn in its current form, it has integrated and rearranged controls to provide a more optimized layout for the driver. With the gearknob moved to the steering wheel, the console space can be dedicated to more storage conveniences and wireless charging.