82,700 Peroduas registered from January to April

PERODUA’S sales momentum for the first four months of the year remains strong with a 9.5% increase to 82,700 units from January to end-April 2019, compared with 75,500 units registered in the same period in 2018, underpinned by continued strong demand for all its models.

It is the highest number of vehicles Perodua has sold in the first four months of any year in its history.

“The sales figures, which are internally generated, show strong continued support for our products and we, along with the country’s automotive ecosystem, consisting mainly of suppliers and authorised dealers, are sincerely grateful for this endorsement,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“While Perodua awaits the Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) official total industry volume numbers, we believe that Perodua’s market share is above 43% for the four-month period, thus directly benefitting the domestic economy as a whole.

“In fact, in the first four months of the year, Perodua spent RM1.8 billion on component purchases from local automotive suppliers and is on track to fulfil our commitment of RM5.4 billion in component purchases this year,” added Zainal Abidin.

He said Perodua will work further towards its commitment to purchase from domestic automotive component suppliers in the years to come, despite challenging market conditions.

“While it is too soon to set targets beyond 2019, we are cautiously optimistic that there will be growth for Perodua in the year 2020 and this will in turn directly benefit local suppliers,” Zainal Abidin said.

Perodua’s models, which all have over 90% local content, saw healthy registrations in April with over 7,700 Myvis, 5,900 Axias, 4,200 Bezzas and 1,100 Alzas sold.

“As for the Aruz, we are happy to report that in April we registered over 3,200 units – the most we have ever managed in a single month for the seven-seater SUV,” Zainal Abidin added.



This achievement is significant to us as the Aruz represents our latest transformation effort towards becoming a regional brand.”

Perodua’s April 2019 sales total of over 22,100 units is nearly 11% higher than April 2018’s 19,939 units, making it the company’s best April ever in terms of sales.

Zainal Abidin also said that demand for Perodua’s new seven-seater SUV, the Aruz, has exceeded expectations, and that production has been accelerated to meet this demand and ease waiting periods to more acceptable levels.

“Since the order books for the Aruz opened on January 3, nearly 20,000 bookings have been recorded, yielding an average of 170 bookings daily.

“And as of today, over 9,800 Aruz have been delivered since registrations began on January 31 – an average of more than 100 units daily – making it among the best-selling SUVs in the country.

“The Myvi continues to be our best-selling model – since its November 2017 launch we have delivered over 115,000 units to happy customers, who love the stylish looks, build quality, fuel efficiency, interior space and the amount of advanced equipment they get for the price.

“We wish all Muslims a blessed Ramadan and we will be working harder than ever to get as many cars out to our valued customers as we can within the month.

“We really appreciate the strong trust Malaysians have placed in us these 26 years, and we will continue to strive, via our products and services, to fulfil as many of your motoring needs and wants as possible.”