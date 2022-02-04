$!9X8 ‘most beautiful hypercar’ of the year

THE Peugeot 9X8 (pix), revealed in July last year, has won the grand prize for “the most beautiful hypercar of the year” at the 37th Festival Automobile International.

“I am very proud to win this prize, which is an acknowledgement of the Design and Peugeot Sport teams’ work, who worked together on this project,“ said Matthias Hossann, Peugeot director of design.

“The quality of the exchanges with the Peugeot Sport team was exceptional, both on a technical and human level.”

The 9X8, a brand-new generation of competition car, due to make its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year, incorporates all the contemporary aesthetic codes specific to the Peugeot brand: a feline stance, fluid lines enhanced by signs of sportiness, sleek and structured flanks and also the distinctive three-clawed light signatures of the Lion.

Peugeot says the slim and sleek 9X8 elicits emotion and embodies speed – it is already an iconic object, an aesthetic and technical revolution, the ultimate design adventure.

Its interior, a trademark sign of Peugeot’s design expertise, incorporates the brand’s specific i-Cockpit concept.

As with a production vehicle project, as much high level care has been given to designing both the inside and outside of the car.

The cockpit of has been created in its entirety to offer drivers a more ergonomic and intuitive experience.

Each year, the Grands Prix du Festival Automobile International reward the most beautiful achievements in the automotive field.

Renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte chairs a jury of experts from the car, fashion, culture, design worlds and the media.