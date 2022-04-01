A big ‘YAY!’ for us

ON Monday, the little town of Kulim in Kedah saw another landmark event for the local automotive industry – Sime Darby and Porsche rolled out the first locally-assembled Cayenne for the domestic market.

More significantly, the premiere took place at the inaugural launch of the first assembly facility for Porsche vehicles outside of Europe at Sime Darby’s motor vehicle production and assembly facility in Kulim itself.

Sime Darby and Porsche stated that the brilliant two-in-one event was a testament to the long-standing and trusted partnership built for well over a decade, where the two companies are connecting more Malaysian Porsche fans to their dream sports car, while at the same time “empowering futures” by unlocking the potential of the local community and workforce.

The specific right-hand-drive Cayenne models are destined for the Malaysian market only.

The launch was officiated by the Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, with Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, along with members of the board and management of Sime Darby and members of the executive board and management of Porsche AG and Porsche Asia Pacific.

Both companies also stated that the local assembly facility underscores Porsche’s commitment to Malaysia as well as the Asean region and demonstrates Sime Darby’s dedication to expanding its high-value assembly capabilities as a critical element for growth for its Sime Darby Motors’ business.

Sime Darby Bhd group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said: “We are very honoured by Porsche’s continued trust in Sime Darby, as we deliver a product consistent with Porsche’s highest standards for quality, performance and driving experience. The facility, which is 100% staffed by highly-skilled Malaysians, not only supports the growth of our businesses across the automotive value chain in Malaysia, but also creates a pipeline of jobs to empower the local community.”

Porsche AG member of the executive board for sales and marketing Detlev von Platen said: “Today we have reached a new milestone, rolling out the first locally-assembled Cayenne and fulfilling the sports car dream of even more Malaysian Porsche fans. Our growth strategy underlines the importance of Malaysia for Porsche as we look to expand our presence in the Asean region. And it demonstrates our confidence in Sime Darby as a strong partner on our side.”

‘Driving sustainable futures’

Porsche AG member of the executive board for production and logistics Albrecht Reimold said: “The new assembly site in Malaysia meets specific market needs and operates alongside Porsche’s established network of production sites in Europe. In particular, it meets comprehensive quality standards set forth by Porsche when assembling Porsche sports cars.

“Additionally, the facility was built alongside our production philosophy: ‘smart, lean and green’. Therefore, the new assembly facility is not only a benchmark in efficiency and quality, but also in sustainability.

“With this in mind, the local assembly facility is designed to meet high sustainability standards: on the roof, solar panels provide all the power needed for operation and on the ground, rainwater harvesting technologies ensure wastewater is kept to a minimum.”

The Sime Darby local assembly facility is staffed by a team of highly skilled and 100% Malaysian talent, all of whom have received comprehensive training from Porsche.

The assembly is further supported by a network of local suppliers and service providers in the area, “empowering the future of the local community with job opportunities, upskilling prospects and potential for further expansion”.

‘Locally-assembled, world-class quality’

“The Porsche Cayenne has long been the symbol of Porsche’s broadening horizons, appealing to new customer segments by combining an elegant interior and unparalleled comfort with robust dynamism and functional off-road abilities,” stated the German sportscar maker.

“Today, it becomes another symbol of Porsche’s global expansion, as the first locally-assembled Cayenne rolled off the assembly line of Sime Darby’s facility for Porsche.”

The locally-assembled, right hand drive Cayenne comes with an elevated and enhanced standard equipment range specified exclusively for the Malaysian market, with a specially-curated Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur option package and a special Porsche Design timepiece available for further personalisation.

A wide range of Porsche lifestyle-oriented “Tequipment” accessories are also available on request.