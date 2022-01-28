A Promise in Jln Klang Lama too

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has expanded its sales operations for Hyundai Promise Approved Used Car Programme (Hyundai Promise) to Sime Darby Auto Hyundai, Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur (pix), following great demand for Hyundai’s approved used cars.

Apart from its flagship outlet located at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie, Shah Alam, customers looking to buy Hyundai’s approved used cars can now head over to the Jalan Klang Lama outlet.

HSDM says the expansion of sales operations to Jalan Klang Lama is to cater to customers in the vicinity of Kuala Lumpur and accommodate the growing number of approved used cars to meet customers’ demands.

“We have seen good demand for our approved used cars. With two outlets, one in Shah Alam, Selangor and the other in Jalan Klang Lama; Hyundai Promise offers greater convenience to customers in terms of accessibility.”

Hyundai Promise complements Hyundai’s existing business ecosystem. Owned and managed by HSDM and supported by Sime Darby Auto Hyundai from Jan 1 this year onwards, pre-owned Hyundai models sold through Hyundai Promise come with genuine parts and the original engine.

Stringent and rigorous inspections are carried out by trained technicians to ensure that all vehicles are in optimal electrical and mechanical condition before they are approved and certified.

Certified vehicles are major accident-free, so Hyundai customers can have peace-of-mind when purchasing these vehicles. All approved and certified vehicles come with an extended warranty of two to five years, depending on the age of the vehicle and the clocked-in mileage.

All pre-owned cars are covered by manufacturer’s and dealer’s warranties as well as a 24-hour road assistance service.

Both the Hyundai Promise centres are open 9am-5pm on weekdays and 9am-12.30pm on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.