$!A Truck Wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour For The First Time

The truck will become a diecast model for sale worldwide, like past winners

‘TEXAS TOOT’, the nickname of an ultra-custom 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck built by Craig Meaux of Beaumont, Texas in the USA was picked as the winner of this year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour recently. The vehicle will be immortalized as a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle for sale worldwide, as well as inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends. Customized in Meaux’s garage and built entirely for fun, ‘Texas Toot’ started life as a stock Japanese import in 2020, before becoming this year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour champion. This custom Kei truck features a fabricated 5-foot hydraulic lift, Chevrolet 454 big-block, TH400 transmission, 12-inch drop reverse rotation FTI transfer case, 250 shot nitrous kit, train horns and massive custom welded 30×15 wheels.

‘Superhero’ truck Following this bucket list win, and in true challenger spirit, Meaux intends to use his passion project in burn-out competitions, which he is sure to dominate in what Jay Leno calls his ‘superhero’ truck. “I wasn’t expecting to win, so this is a dream come true,” said Meaux. “I wanted to create something that no one else had. I didn’t have previous experience with this sort of fabrication, so it’s awesome that it came out the way it did and to have everybody enjoy the truck.” Held at Jay Leno’s Garage, the virtual Global Grand Finale of the event was co-hosted by the celebrity car enthusiast and motorsports ambassador Jarod DeAnda. For this fifth annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour Global Grand Finale, 10 custom builds from around the world – including Malaysia – were considered by a panel of judges. Their task was to find the model which best represented authenticity, creativity and garage spirit.



