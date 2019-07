VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced an additional two years free maintenance for its two best-selling models – the Tiguan and Passat 1.8TSI Comfortline and 2.0TSI Highline.

This promotion is valid for new car buyers from July 1 till Dec 31, and is available for all variants of the Tiguan and Passat, including the “Sound & Style” and “Join” editions.

With this new promotion, those who purchase a Tiguan or Passat now will enjoy a total of five years free maintenance (or 75,000km whichever comes first), five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.

With low interest rate of 1.88% per annum along with the additional two years free maintenance, buyers are assured peace of mind with up to RM13,800 savings on the Tiguan and up to RM15,100 savings on the Passat.

For the Tiguan, the 1.88% low interest rate savings worth RM7,700 combined with the five years free maintenance savings of RM6,100 make up a total of RM13,800 worth of savings.

For the Passat, the 1.88% low interest rate savings is worth RM8,600, and the five years free maintenance savings is worth RM6,500. Therefore, the total savings is worth the aforementioned RM15,100.