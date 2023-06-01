$!Afeela - The EV Jointly Developed By Sony And Honda

An EV jointly developed by two top Japanese companies

BACK in 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show, Sony displayed a concept car which was assumed to be just for the purpose of showing off its latest technologies. There was no indication the company wanted to start making cars as well and after the event, nothing more was heard. But during the 12 months until the next show – and it should be remembered the world was going through the COVID-19 pandemic – Sony actually had a running prototype and by CES 2021, it showed a short video of a car – known as Vision-S – being tested on public roads and on a test track in Austria. At CES 2022, Sony revealed a SUV prototype as a second model and it became clear that the company, better known for its electronic devices, was moving into the mobility business. However, it sought a partner with automotive experience and that partner was Honda. The companies announced a joint-venture company called Sony Honda Mobility Inc (SHM) which would ‘engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and commercialize them in conjunction with providing mobility services’. “SHM strives to become a Mobility Tech Company that will pursue innovation in mobility by combining cutting-edge technology and passion along with people who pioneer the future with their creativity, based on our corporate purpose ‘Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations’,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility (incidentally, Mr. Mizuno was a former Managing Director/CEO of Honda Malaysia 12 years ago).

First deliveries in 2026 The two companies have obviously worked fast and at CES 2023 this week, a prototype of the car that will go on sale has been presented. It has the name of Afeela which is a brand name that represents ‘Feel’. Online pre-orders will be accepted from mid-2025, and the first deliveries will begin in early 2026 in North America, where the cars will be built.

The increased autonomy will require extensive use of sensors and there will be no less 45 cameras, sensors, etc. inside and outside the car. An in-cabin camera and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor will monitor the driver’s driving and driving conditions as one way to prevent unforeseen accidents. In the event the driver is observed to behave unusually or doze off, the car’s system could bring it to a safe stop. Accord-sized sedan The design appears to be a new one, rather than based on the Vision-S, and has the form of a sleek 4-door sedan with distinctive aerodynamic tapering at the front and rear. It is almost similar in overall size to a Honda Accord but has a longer wheelbase of 3 metres.

A Media Bar allows the car to interact with the outside world, ‘expressing’ itself by sharing various types of information with people around it. For instance, when its battery pack is being recharged, there will be a message indicating that activity. Futuristic ambience As would be expected, the interior has a futuristic ambience although how much of it is conceptual and how much will make it to the production model is unknown. In the prototype displayed, the interior is as simple as possible, minimizing distracting ornamentation and colours. The designers have aimed to provide a ‘people-centric experience’ that has functionality.

Epic Games for entertainment Besides Qualcomm, SHM will also have Epic Games as a partner providing mobility services and entertainment with Unreal Engine Epic Games will provide entertainment and content which can be shown on display screens front and rear with surround audio for immersive experience throughout the journey. Personalisation will be so advanced that the acoustics will be adjusted to suit different occupant sizes as detected by the sensors around the cabin. Details of the electric powertrain have not been provided although it can be expected that Honda will be responsible for that area as it has lots of experience in the field. There will be all-wheel drive and unlike other EVs which have a straightforward platform, the Afeela will have a suspension composed of double wishbones at the front and a multi-link layout at the rear.



