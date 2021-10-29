$!‘Aggressive’ CR-V Black Edition

HONDA Malaysia yesterday introduced the CR-V Black Edition, a new variant for its “undisputed leader in the SUV segment”.* Available exclusively in 1.5L TC-P 2WD with Crystal Black Pearl colour, the CR-V Black Edition stands out with its bold and rugged appearance, combined with Honda’s Next Generation Advanced Safety Technology and premium features.

Priced at RM161,913.99**, it is the fourth variant in the CR-V line-up, alongside the existing 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD and 1.5L TC-P 4WD. Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said in view of the good local market acceptance for the CR-V, the company introduced the Black Edition to provide more options for those who prefer an SUV with a full package of spaciousness, comfort, safety, performance and next-level aesthetic. The CR-V Black Edition features all-dark finishes that embody “stylishness and absolute confidence”. Enhancing its aggressive look are the new black front grille with Honda signature LED headlights and new black front bumper garnish.

Its new black rear bumper garnish further highlights its masculine styling at the rear design. The exterior upgrades alongside the 18-inch alloy wheels are finished in high-quality piano black that complements the model’s new body colour. The striking black exterior into the interior of the vehicle, where its steering wheel, seven-inch interactive thin film transistor (TFT) meter and air-conditioning garnish are finished in piano black. The centre console, dashboard and door trims sport a black wood garnish and at the same time, the new headlining is accented by black colour finishing. The all-black theme is also carried through to the seats, and the front seats have “Black Edition” embroidery.