Airbag inflator: Extended recall for Nissan Navara, Grand Livina, X-Gear

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), together with Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Centre (TCEAS), today announced an additional recall campaign extension for its customers to replace the driver and front passenger Takata airbag inflator module.

After investigation conducted by Nissan Motor Co Ltd, approximately 11,971 units of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia have been identified to be affected in the Takata airbag inflator recall campaign as stated below (model, model code, year manufactured, affected units and affected airbag):

- Navara (CKD), D40, Jan 2015-Nov 2015, 1,326, driver and and front passenger.

- Grand Livina (CKD), L10, Jan 2015-Mar 2015, 10,445, front passenger.

- X-Gear (CKD), L10, Jan 2015-Mar 2015, 200, front passenger.

The Nissan NP300 Navara which was launched in Malaysia on November 2015, as well as other current selling Nissan models are not affected by this exercise.

Customers of the affected Nissan vehicles will be notified directly by letter through TCEAS, and are advised to call the nearest TCEAS outlet for an appointment.

Selected TCEAS outlets have extended operation hours and are open 365 days a year, making it easier for customers to service their vehicles on weekends and public holidays, as well as to alleviate capacity surge during this recall campaign.

As at June 2019, TCEAS has completed 99,670 vehicles or 56% of Takata airbag inflator replacements, however, there remain many affected vehicles yet to have their inflators replaced.

“ETCM and TCEAS would like to remind and urge Nissan owners who have yet to undertake the replacement activity to urgently replace their affected Takata airbag inflator at the nearest TCEAS outlet to avoid any injury and fatality,” say both companies.

“As vehicle ownership may have changed over the years, current owners of these models are reminded to find out if their Nissan vehicle is involved in the recall campaign.”

Affected Nissan models in previous Takata recall campaign (model, model code, year manufactured and affected airbag):

- Grand Livina (CKD), L10, 2007-2013 (driver),2007-2014 (front passenger).

- X-Gear (CKD), L10, 2010-2013 (driver), 2007-2014 (front passenger).

- Navara (CBU & CKD), D40, 2007-2014 (driver), 2006-2014 (front passenger).

- Latio, C11, 2007-2015 (driver), 2008-2015 (front passenger).

- Sentra (CKD), N16, 2000-2012 (front passenger).

- Frontier (CKD), D22, 2004-2012 (front passenger).

- X-Trail (CBU & CKD), T30, 2000-2012 (front passenger).

- Teana (CBU), J31, 2004 (front passenger).

- Liberty (CBU), M12, 2003 (front passenger).

Customers may call Nissan Customer Care Centre toll-free line at 1800-88-3838 for further clarification or visit www.nissan.com.my (click on “Owners” tab followed by “Recall Campaign”) to find out if their Nissan vehicle is involved in this recall campaign.

All labour and replacement parts for this service campaign will be at no cost to owners.

Additionally, ETCM is also providing Takata airbag inflator replacements for affected Nissan vehicles during Nissan Test Drive Carnival over two weekends – Aug 17-18 and 24-25, at selected ETCM showrooms across the nation.

The Nissan Test Drive Carnival dates and locations with Takata airbag inflators replacement activity are:

- Aug 17-18: ETCM Petaling Jaya, ETCM Glenmarie, ETCM Butterworth, ETCM Ipoh, ETCM Melaka, ETCM Kuantan, ETCM Sandakan.

- Aug 24-25: ETCM Bayan Lepas, ETCM Johor Jaya, ETCM Kota Kinabalu, ETCM Kuching.

“ETCM and TCEAS would like to reassure our customers’ confidence and peace of mind is of utmost importance to the company, and deeply regrets any inconvenience caused.

“We would also like to reaffirm that both ETCM and TCEAS are committed to ensure customer safety, service and satisfaction are of the highest level, and are working together to promptly address this concern.”