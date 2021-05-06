$!All latest Volvos now with IIHS ‘Top Safety Pick Plus’ rating

THE fully-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has earned a “Top Safety Pick Plus” (TSP+) from the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and by this new addition, Volvo Cars is the only brand to achieve TSP+ across its entire product range.

The XC40 Recharge is the first fully electric small SUV to earn the award and adds to the record set last month for the most single-year TSP+ awards earned by any car maker since TSP+ honours began in 2013.

IIHS awards TSP+ status to vehicles that provide the highest level of safety. Volvo Cars received nine TSP+ awards in February, five in March and one in April, totalling 15 awards for 2021.

The focus that Volvo Cars puts on safety systems as standard – including forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking, combined with advanced pedestrian- and cyclist-collision prevention – sets the company apart.

“Regardless of bodystyle, engine or trim, every Volvo offers innovative protection in a crash,” said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA.

“We are proud that IIHS has recognised this by awarding a Top Safety Pick Plus to every vehicle we produce today. No other company has been awarded this honour across all car lines.”