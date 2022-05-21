$!All local Volkswagen dealerships are 3S, 4S centres

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that all its authorised dealerships in the country are now either 3S or 4S centres.
This is part of the company’s “Volkswagen Cares” initiative to enhance ownership experience for customers.
There are currently 17 Volkswagen dealerships and one service partner, which are located in key regions across the country, to provide customers with sales and aftersales services.
Fourteen of those dealerships are 4S centres (sales, service, spare parts and body and paint services), whereas three are 3S centres (sales, service and spare parts), and one is a 2S centre (service and spare parts).
All dealer groups are equipped with the expertise and facilities to handle body and paint services.
In addition to strengthening the dealership network, VPCM is continuously working with its dealer partners to enhance customer satisfaction by providing professional, attentive and top-level services.
These efforts are evident in the Car.Advisor ratings given by customers.
Volkswagen Malaysia has achieved an average 4.93/5 star for its sales experience on Car.Advisor, whilst aftersales services received 4.76/5 star – these annual results are as of April 2022.
Car.Advisor is an independent third-party platform that manages customer satisfaction for the Volkswagen brand.
Ratings and reviews for each dealership are transparently shown on the website and accessible by the public.
VPCM managing director Erik Winter believes that a smooth and memorable ownership experience is important: “Customer service makes all the difference because it elevates the ownership experience. Now with a strong network of 3S and 4S centres, we are providing convenience for Volkswagen owners from around the country.
“We are also practising transparency with our customer satisfaction because ratings and reviews are available on the Car.Advisor website, and this pushes us and our dealer partners to continue improving our offerings too.”
List of all authorised Volkswagen dealerships in Malaysia
Central region
- Volkswagen Sri Hartamas (3S)
- Volkswagen Glenmarie (4S)
- Volkswagen Gombak (4S)
- Volkswagen Puchong (4S)
- Volkswagen Sg. Besi (4S)
Northern region
- Volkswagen Sungai Petani (3S)
- Volkswagen Ipoh (4S)
- Volkswagen Juru (4S)
- Volkswagen Alor Setar (4S)
Southern region
- Volkswagen Skudai (4S)
- Volkswagen Seremban (4S)
- Volkswagen Melaka (4S)
- Volkswagen Batu Pahat (4S)
- Volkswagen Tebrau (4S)
East Coast
- Volkswagen Kota Bharu (3S)
- Volkswagen Kuantan (4S)
East Malaysia
- Volkswagen Kota Kinabalu (4S)
East Malaysia service partner
- Volkswagen Kuching (2S Centre)