All-new D-Max launching this month

01 Apr 2021 / 22:32 H.
THE all-new Isuzu D-Max will be making its Malaysian debut this month, well in advance of the speculated introduction in 2022 – just 18 months after its global debut in Thailand.

Announcing that pre-launch bookings of the new, third-generation model will begin today at Isuzu dealerships nationwide, where Malaysia is the fifth country in the world to launch this model after its global introduction in Thailand.

Developed on a design theme of bold and sporty, the new pick-up truck presents “a strong road presence from its masculine frontal design and purposeful outline that exudes a more athletic and dynamic stance”.

With its larger overall dimensions that include a longer wheelbase, more spacious cabin and larger load bed, the new D-Max is available in a variety of configurations including single or double cab guise and powered by a choice of the award-winning RZ-4E 1.9-litre powerplant or a revised 4JJ-3TCX 3-litre engine.

Scoring the maximum five-star safety rating in the 2020 Asean NCAP tests, the new D-Max offers a new level of safety to offer improved protection for occupants as well as other road users. Aiding drivers will be a host of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) available in selected variants.

The all-new Isuzu D-Max that will make its debut at the end of this month is estimated to be priced between RM89,000 and RM145,000, depending on model subject to government approvals.

