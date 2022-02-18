All-new Golf is here!

‘Progressive, digitalised, intuitive’ R-Line, GTI, R ...

AT the Sepang International Circuit on Wednesday, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) presented the all-new Volkswagen Golf to the media. The hatchback is offered in three variants: the R-Line, GTI and R.

R-Line VPCM is now accepting pre-bookings for the R-Line which comes with an estimated price range between RM155,000 and RM165,000. As the all-new Golf pays homage to its heritage, it emerges as the most progressive generation yet with improved performance, enhanced digitalisation and more intuitive controls. The changes are most noticeable in its clean and contemporary look.

A leaner front grille, narrow LED headlights and an imposing bumper lend an assured stance. Inspired by the performance R range, the R-Line has a sporty styling package fitted, “to create an edgier look while maintaining great value”.

Every aspect in the interior has been carefully planned to ensure that this vehicle is more closely connected to the driver than ever. The all-new Golf offers an entirely digitalised interior landscape, known as the Driver’s Workspace, to provide seamless connectivity and convenience.

Its revolutionary dashboard welcomes a new-generation 10.25-inch digital cockpit; a multifunction steering wheel with haptic-touch control; as well as an advanced 10-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation. Another new feature is the compact and innovative new-generation gear selector – it is the first Volkswagen model in Malaysia to carry this.

To complement its sporty exterior, the R-Line comes with front sport seats fitted in Sardegna fabric and Art Velours side bolsters for deluxe comfort, complete with the R-line logo embossed on the headrests. Under the R-Line’s bonnet is a 1.4TSI turbocharged engine that is paired with eight-speed automatic shift-by-wire transmission, producing 148hp and 250Nm of torque.

The R-Line is available in five colours, including two new ones – the matte Moonstone Grey and metallic Kings Red. Other colours are Atlantic Blue in metallic finishing, Deep Black and Oryx White with pearl effect.

GTI “Fondly known as the king of hatchbacks, the GTI has stood for sporty driving pleasure since it was first launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1975. It has and continuously defined what a compact sports vehicle should be,” said VPCM.

Now, the all-new GTI delivers even more powerful performance that takes driving to the next level, by making it the ultimate everyday sports vehicle. It is powered by a 2.0TSI turbocharged engine coupled with seven-speed wet clutch DSG to produce 242hp and 370Nm of torque – promising a thrilling and memorable ride.

Unique to the GTI is its vehicle dynamics manager system, which allows further driving personalisation, including various pre-determined modes as well as individualised settings to choose from. Its interior is progressive, innovative and intuitive; the front sport seats furnished with red trims and an active climate feature to suit either hot or cold weather. The driver’s seat comes with power-adjustable memory feature and lumbar support too. All the seats are decked out in Vienna leather for deluxe comfort.

“Locally assembled at Pekan, the GTI is a historical milestone, as it is the first time that this variant is assembled outside of Germany and China,” said VPCM. The new GTI is available in five colours: Kings Red and Atlantic Blue in metallic finishing; Moonstone Grey for non-metallic option as well as Deep Black and Oryx White with pearl effect, at no additional charges. Its recommended retail price is RM211,689.54 with the current sales tax exemption.

R The all-new R is the flagship model that completes the introduction of the all-new Golf family in Malaysia. As the ultimate performance hatch, the R has set and broken numerous records worldwide. Its appeal, on the road and track, lies in the fact that it is one of the most well-rounded models available in the market and this explains why more than 250,000 units of the R have been produced and sold around the world.

It outperforms its predecessors to become the most powerful model – boasting 316hp and 400Nm of torque from the latest 2.0TSI turbocharged engine and seven-speed DSG, a true performance powerhouse meant for those who seek the best.

Driving performance is taken to the next level with the new all-wheel drive system: 4Motion with performance torque vectoring.

This intelligent and innovative system enables power to be distributed not only between the front and rear, but also selectively between the rear wheels – which significantly increases the R’s agility, particularly when cornering. It is notably the first Volkswagen to be launched with this system.

The vehicle dynamics manager system in the R is closely integrated with other running systems, such as the electronic differential locks, dynamic chassis control and progressive steering, to provide optimum traction and remarkable handling with the utmost level of precision.

The prestige of the R is found in the interior too, with a premium feature being the Harman Kardon 480-watt audio system with 10 speakers. It brings to life rich and vibrant acoustics to provide a mesmerising audio experience. The R is available in three colours – its signature Lapiz Blue, Deep Black and Pure White. It is fully-imported and priced at RM356,412.85*. *Including three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.