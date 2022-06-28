All-new HR-V raises the bar

HONDA MALAYSIA recently announced that the highly anticipated All-New HR-V is open for bookings at all Honda dealerships in Malaysia.

The new HR-V was developed with the grand concept of “amp up your life”, offering customers exceptional styling and premium feel yet maintaining the practicality approach of HR-V as an everyday companion. The SUV is set to be launched in Q3 2022 and will be available in hybrid and petrol variants.

“The HR-V was first introduced to the Malaysian market in 2015, and it became a best-selling as well as a sensational model,” said Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Hironobu Yoshimura.

“Its unique, unmatched practicality and advanced features made it a game changer ahead of its competitors. Having sold more than 111,000 units to date, the HR-V has been the forerunner in the non-national compact SUV segment from 2015 to 2021.

“The facelifted HR-V which was launched in 2019 has sold close to 39,000 units. With its proven track record, the HR-V is truly the compact SUV that is loved by many Malaysians.

“Therefore, we are excited to be introducing the All-New HR-V in Malaysia, which is now officially open for bookings.”

Measuring 4,385mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,590mm in height, the SUV is 39mm longer and 15mm shorter compared to its predecessor. The overall exterior was exclusively designed to elevate its boldness.

The front appearance is dominant with a new front grille design while the rear showcases a fastback styling with a sleek design and aerodynamic performance.

It also has new exterior features that include the front LED sequential turn signals and LED taillight strip which is one of the most prominent design elements, amplifying the premium and sporty vibes of its exterior.

Other key stylish exterior features include the new LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRL), front LED fog lights and 18-inch alloy wheels which further complement the overall exterior package of this new model.

For the first time, the HR-V RS will be equipped with e:HEV technology, powered by the intelligent multi-mode drive (i-MMD) system that delivers a powerful and responsive engine performance for a compact SUV body type.

The e:HEV technology features Honda’s unique hybrid system that functions seamlessly, combining the benefits of a petrol engine and an electric motor to provide maximum power and fuel efficiency.

The advanced powertrain delivers 131PS and 253Nm of torque for a thrilling driving experience and offers 3 drive modes – econ, normal and sport, which can be switched according to driver’s needs.

The SUV comes with advanced features such as Honda LaneWatch, which is a camera-based advanced safety technology that reduces blind spots by providing real-time visual in the infotainment system when the left turn signal is activated or the lanewatch button is pressed.

This variant also features hands-free power tailgate with walk away close function, where the tailgate will start closing automatically upon detecting that the individual with the remote key is moving away from the car.

Other advanced features in this variant is remote engine start and walk away auto lock functions which provide convenience for owners.

In pursuit of Honda’s global goal to realise zero traffic collision, the SUV comes with Honda sensing, the most complete package of next generation advanced safety technology.