$!All-new Ioniq 5 is here

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) on Wednesday unveiled its latest all-electric model, the Ioniq 5 Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) that comes “with innovative and sustainable features that are set to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle in Malaysia”. The CUV (pix) comes in three variants, namely Lite, Plus, and Max. All three provide outstanding range, fast charging and 185km/h top speed.

It was the second electric vehicle (EV) rolled out in Malaysia by HSDM, after the Kona Electric last year. Sime Darby Motors Malaysia managing director of retail and distribution Jeffrey Gan said: “Hyundai is paving the way for affordable EV ownership. There will be more EVs in the line-up by various brands under Sime Darby Motors as we aim to lead in Malaysia’s push towards low-carbon mobility with a suite of products, services and capabilities across the automotive value chain to support the country’s electric vehicle plans.” HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung said: “The Ioniq 5 is selling very well in most countries and we are confident that this futuristic-designed all-electric CUV will appeal to Malaysians too.

“It is definitely the ultimate electric CUV to own with its best-in-class performance, range, complete safety features including the Smartsense suite and an ultra-fast charging speed.” The Ioniq’s 5’s Lite and Plus two-wheel-drive (2WD) variants are equipped with a 58kWh battery pack while the Max all-wheel drive (AWD) variant provides a longer range with a 72.6kWh battery pack.

Built on Hyundai’s dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEV) architecture – Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Ioniq 5 supports both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800V charging capability as standard, along with 400V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. With a 50kW DC charger, the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 47 minutes.

A standard 11kW home AC charger can charge from 0% to 100% in 6.1 hours. The Ioniq 5 offers an innovative “living space” themed interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that can supply up to 3.6kW of power.

It also comes with advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring optimum safety. The Ioniq 5’s unique exterior design is a redefinition of the Hyundai Pony’s timeless design. The auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency.